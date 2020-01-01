Copenhagen
Jægersborggade 9, 2200 København N, Denmark
Forget Paris. I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen. Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Rådhusstræde, København, Denmark
This was an excellent cup of cappuccino in Kaffeeslabberasen, which we found by accident, not too far from the central train station. Not only is there excellent coffee but also sandwiches and pastries in the cafe.
Located in Copenhagen, where Hans Christian Andersen called home for many years, sits a tribute to one of his greatest literary works: The Little Mermaid. Commissioned in 1909, the Little Mermaid resides as a solitary figure on a single rock in...
Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København K, Denmark
I’d like to believe that had my public library been as stunning as the Black Diamond in Copenhagen, I would have spent more time studying at the library and less time doing whatever one does when one is supposed to be doing their reading. But the...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
As I arrived in Copenhagen for the first time, I followed the map from the subway to my hostel. All was going smoothly until a police officer who was directing traffic stopped me from passing. I stood there with my big pack on my front and back...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
Nørre Voldgade 1, 1358 København, Denmark
Situated just next to the hustle and bustle of Norreport Station, Ørstedsparken has a small lake, gorgeous bridge, and series of flowerbeds and tree-lined walkways that make it easy to forget you're in a major city. The park is stunning year-round...
Kultorvet 5, 1175 København, Denmark
In spring and summer months, peaking in July, it is strawberry and cherry season. Street vendors around the city sell both en mass. Raised to Danish agricultural standards, they are incredibly flavorful, healthy, and the perfect budget-friendly...
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
This tiny street is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is, in my opinion, also the city's most charmingly beautiful little lane. Lined by historic houses painted in distinctly Scandinavian hues, Magaestrade is charming no matter what time of year...
Fiolstræde 3, 1171 København, Denmark
Dalle Valle brought the concept of daily specials to Copenhagen in a big way and has been growing every since. Now a chain, this restaurant has a hip vibe that is extremely popular among young people. While prices have started to inch up, they run...
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
Ved Stranden 26, 1061 København, Denmark
I'm usually not a fan of these types of tourist tours. In the case of the Copenhagen canal tours though, it's well worth making an exception. Not only do the boats show you a number of popular parts of Copenhagen, they'll also take you into areas...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Dronningensgade 34, 1420 København, Denmark
Copenhagen in August is amazing. Hundreds of thousands of folks chilling on the canals, soaking up the vitamin D.
Høkerboderne 9-15, 1712 København, Denmark
Copenhagen's Kød Byen district has a fantastic restaurant and nightlife scene. While we couldn't take advantage of the nightlife with the kids we could eat out there. While it might seem crazy to travel all the way to Copenhagen to eat pizza, I...
Sankt Peders Stræde 47, 1453 København, Denmark
Normally I wouldn't recommend going on a tour in a city but this is a great exception. Especially with kids and here's why: If you visit Copenhagen, you must bike the city at some point. It's the primary mode of transport for residents and it's a...
Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark
The Louisana Museum of Modern Art is located 40 minutes outside of Copenhagen in beautiful seaside Humlebæk. Its setting on the shores of the Øresund Sound is stunning and the permanent collection of modern and contemporary art is among the most...
Vimmelskaftet 37, 1161 København, Denmark
Denmark is the home of Lego and if you're traveling with kids in Copenhagen, it shouldn't be missed. It's located along the Stroget – the pedestrian shopping district in the city center of Copenhagen. You can either split up with one adult takes...
Rømersgade 18, 1360 København, Denmark
If you're on the hunt for semi-reasonably priced, quasi-fancy smørrebrød around the city center Hallernes' is a popular option. With a small stand in the modern and hip Torvehallerne shopping center, they prepare a mixture of traditional and more...
