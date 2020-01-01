Copenhagen
Collected by Conor Scanlon
Nikolaj Plads 10, 1067 København K, Denmark
Some of my most spiritual moments have happened in modern art museums, so I love that this gallery is housed in Copenhagen's third oldest church.
When I visited, I saw a haunting exhibit by artist Zineb Sedira about the complexities of our...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Niels Hemmingsens Gade 3, 1153 København, Denmark
Browse contemporary and classic Danish design at Stilleben Shop in central Copenhagen. Objects include the Angel—a sculptural stool by architect Gry Holmskov (pictured)—and the reissued wooden birds originally made by the late industrial designer...
Nordre Toldbod 18-24, 1259 København, Denmark
It was too dark to enjoy the restaurant's ideal waterfront location on arrival, but the moody walkway lit by small pit-fires more than made up for the lack of a view. The space was airy, to say the least: it oozed Copenhagen's signature hygge—...
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft...
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Østergade 61, 1100 København, Denmark
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
Dantes Plads 7, 1556 København, Denmark
We stood like a pair of Hemingway’s cats in the thin Scandinavian rain to photograph the oxidized lions washed dark at the front of the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. A rainy day is always a good day to see a museum and the Carlsberg, the brainchild of...
1112 k, Pilestræde 29, 1112 København, Denmark
This is my favorite design shop in Copenhagen. Dedicated to contemporary Danish design, Hay occupies a historic building overlooking the car-free Strøget district. You’ll find furniture and accessories inspired by midcentury design and pieces by...
Sankt Annæ Gade 29, 1416 København, Denmark
You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside. If you are...
Copenhagen, Denmark
Located next to the old offices of the Danish National Public Radio and Broadcasting, Restaurant Radio takes on a very locavore approach and incorporates many ideals from Claus Meyer's New Nordic Food Movement (not surprisingly, Meyer is a...
Sankt Peders Stræde 30A, 1453 København, Denmark
Sogreni is a bike shop that specializes in making customized, hand-built, high-quality bikes tailored to the customer's desires. The idea is to make simple things that work and look great at the same time. Founder Soren Sogreni looks at bikes as...
Rådhuspladsen 1, 1599 København, Denmark
One thing you won't hear talked about much is that Copenhagen serves as the home of the world's most accurate mechanical clock. This differs from the world's most accurate clock overall which is atomic and not based in Denmark. The clock is on...
Sankt Hans Torv 24, 2200 København, Denmark
It doesn't look like much, but this tiny kebab shop just off of Sankt Hans Torv is a great spot to get a kebab. Also, if you look closely at the counter you'll see that it is decorated with passages from Machiavelli's Prince. Made famous by the...
Sankt Hans Torv 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Situated right on Sankt Hans Torv in southern Norrebro this little cafe has a cozy interior that embodies the warmth and charm of Danish hygge. With decent coffee, chai, tree, beer, and soy options available for those who are lactose intolerant,...
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
This tiny street is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is, in my opinion, also the city's most charmingly beautiful little lane. Lined by historic houses painted in distinctly Scandinavian hues, Magaestrade is charming no matter what time of year...
Sortedam Dossering 9, st, th, 2200 København, Denmark
This group of more than 30 cafés across Denmark are open early, so they’re great for breakfast. The tea, coffee, and sandwiches are all very nice, but what really sets Lagkagehuset apart is the quality of the cakes. It would take an iron will to...
Baggesensgade 13, 2200 København, Denmark
This place is one of the best wine bars in Norrebro. They have five large wine tanks (up to 900 liters of wine apiece) which they fill with carefully selected wine bought in bulk directly from vineyards. Similar to a craft beer bar, this craft...
Hauser Pl. 16, 1127 København, Denmark
This historic restaurant has been serving herring, beer, and schnapps since 1877. More than just a culinary experience, this restaurant provides you with a truly historic cultural experience. While over the years the menu has expanded...
Nyhavn 21, 1051 København, Denmark
Cap Horn describes itself as a converted watering hole formerly servicing "thirsty sailors and women of easy virtue". More recently its clientele are decidedly more civilized. Focusing on an organic mindset, Cap Horn provides a menu pulled from...
Vesterbrogade 3, 1620 København, Denmark
Grøften is a restaurant situated inside Tivoli Gardens and has been serving up traditional smørrebrød since 1874. A visit to Grøften is steeped in history. While the restaurant has been expanded over the years it retains much of its original look...
Brolæggerstræde 12, 1211 København, Denmark
This restaurant has a simple goal: capture the essence of hygge (Danish coziness) while serving up excellent smørrebrød variations to guests. Enjoy the artful presentation, simple ambiance, and rich flavors that have made this place one of ...
Ved Stranden 10, 1061 København, Denmark
Situated overlooking the canal with a partial view of the Danish parliament, this elegant little wine bar has clean decor inspired by Danish design and a relaxed but engaging ambience.
Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
This is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same...
1105 København K, Denmark
1105 is the embodiment of a Copenhagen cocktail bar. With a sleek internal ambience, skilled bartenders, a vibrant cocktail menu, and relaxed but still classy vibe, it is highly popular with local Copenhageners. About 3 minutes' walk from Nyhavn,...
1656 København V, Denmark
Building on the popularity and success of 1105, the owners have expanded into Copenhagen's hip Vesterbro district with 1656. It borrows from all the factors that made 1105 a smash hit, while also paying tribute to Vesterbro's quasi-retro inspired...
Nybrogade 10, 1203 København, Denmark
Copenhagen is one of the world’s most sophisticated cocktail cities. Bars as far afield as Tokyo and New York keep a close eye on what is shaking—and stirring—here. Ruby, among the more elegant of Copenhagen’s bars, opened in 2007 with a focus on...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
Situated in the old Copenhagen customs house overlooking the water, Studio has been awarded a Michelin star and focuses on a fusion of Nordic and international flavors prepared in an open kitchen with a fine-dining focus. With an all-star staff,...
Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark
As part of the Standard, a combined foodie hot spot and jazz club in the old Copenhagen customs house, Almanak focuses on traditional Danish flavors prepared using seasonal ingredients including berries, fruits, seeds, nuts, herbs, and everything...
Nørre Farimagsgade 41, 1364 København, Denmark
This place is an interesting blend. In the recent Danish tradition, it is a partnership between a number of different creative types. This time, those personalities happen to be design-oriented people from the food, interior design, and dinnerware...
Wildersgade 10B, 1408 København, Denmark
Kadeau is a restaurant with roots based firmly on the small Danish island of Bornholm. The menu, ambiance, and spirit of the food seeks to convey the charm, simplicity, smells and fresh quality of the island in culinary form. Kadeau has been...
Kronprinsessegade 64, 1306 København, Denmark
Situated in Copenhagen's converted Navy barracks which date back to the 1600s, this restaurant seeks to deliver Danish cuisine that draws from the best parts of new and traditional trends: Think chicken liver with raspberry and sorrel, scallop...
Ny Adelgade 12, 1104 København, Denmark
I don't really know quite how to describe this place. It is full of character and quite unusual. The shop, situated at Ny Adelgade 12, was opened in 1987 and currently serves as a studio, a boutique, and an exhibition space. If you're in the area...
Frederiksberggade 36, 1459 København, Denmark
This boutique glove shop has been creating gloves for more than 200 years and has the rare ability to claim that they are an official purveyor to Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark. It doesn't look terribly fancy, but this place is well worth a...
