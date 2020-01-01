Cool Treats: Ice Cream, Popsicles and Other Desserts
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Gelato, ice cream, horchata, popsicles, smoothies, frozen yogurt. Whatever way you choose to cool down come summertime, make sure it's something sweet and delicious.
Save Place
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Save Place
39 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004 Paris, France
Most visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato. Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and...
Save Place
188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
'They' say Rome has the best gelato in Italy. Since I haven't been to every town in Italy, I can't confirm that. Neither, though, can I deny it because when I tasted the gelato at Gelateria del Teatro while in Roma I definitely experienced...
Save Place
Pça. de la Reina, 6, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Valencia is famous for its horchata, or tiger nut milk, and Llinares Ice Cream serves a respectable version of the drink. But the daring come for outlandish ice cream flavors, from glazed doughnut to potato omelet and fresh anchovies in vinegar. ...
Save Place
381 Lower County Rd, Dennis Port, MA 02639, USA
My son had his own room with a big-boy bed in the rental house on Cape Cod. On the wall was a painting of an ice cream shop called Sundae School. Our 4-year-old atheist didn't get the pun, but he thought the old-fashioned ice cream truck was cool....
Save Place
This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café helado,...
Save Place
Arashiyama Genrokuzancho, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 616-0007, Japan
In western Kyoto, there is a very large forest of bamboo. As you can see in the photo, the shoots grow very tall, making those who stroll by look quite small. I'm sure there are times when this road is crowded, but when we were there, people were...
Save Place
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
Save Place
643 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Ghirardelli Chocolate shops are famous for a reason! Try saying you don't like ice cream when there is melted peanut butter sauce dripping down your cheek. While the original Ghirardelli shop is in San Francisco, the location in the old Gaslamp...
Save Place
913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
There’s nothing like a cold creamy treat on a warm day, and one ice cream shop in the cozy California beach town of Santa Cruz is doing it so, so right. Penny Ice Creamery isn’t your average ice cream joint; you won’t find Ben & Jerry’s-style...
Save Place
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
There are a lot of ice cream trucks in NYC. Only one started out as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck but became a brick-and-mortar Big Gay Ice Cream shop. Whether you flag down the truck somewhere in Midtown or wait in line at the shop on E 7th in the...
Save Place
212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Leopold's Ice Cream shop is a great place for a tasty treat on a hot summer day in Savannah. Grab yourself a scoop and head to one of the town's many historic squares to rest on a shady bench and do some people watching.
Save Place
3040 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Z3, Canada
Located in Toronto's Junction neighborhood, Delight ticks all the right boxes: organic, fair-trade, local, and delicious. The shop is known for its chocolates, but the ice cream is equally noteworthy. As smooth as gossamer, it's the best in the...
Save Place
Via Lago di Lesina, 9/11, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
A few blocks from Villa Ada and the Via Salaria, Gelateria Fatamorgana sells Maria Agnese Spagnuolo’s edible works of art. Each flavor is made from all natural ingredients, without chemical additives or artificial flavors, and many are lactose...
Save Place
1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
Save Place
161 Commonage Rd, Quindalup WA 6281, Australia
I'm somewhat of an ice cream connoisseur. Having grown up in the state that produced Ben & Jerry's (and having actually known them as a kid), my bar has been set high since I was very young. But I search out the best in every country I visit...
Save Place
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Save Place
Viale Monte Nero, 46, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
We finally found it! Officine Del Gelato Milano; a modern, absolutely delicious gelato parlor. They had us coming back (three times in one day) until we had tried every flavor—including every kind of gelato popsicle. It was a guilt-free treat and...
Save Place
Popsicles that are prickly? Well, prickly as in 'prickly pear' juice from the cactus fruit that ripens into a sweet, amethyst treat in midsummer in the deserts of the Southwest. They're called tuna in Spanish. Stop by the Farmers' Market on a...
Save Place
Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Summers in New York City can best be described as "womb-y:" breathing, pulsing, enveloping your entire being. It's as if the air is subliminating around you, gelatinous heat and water that is impossible to escape. Whether waiting underground for...
Save Place
48 Charlotte St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA
First came the cupcakes, then the frozen yogurt, then the macarons. But for those of us who suffer through humid Southern summers, the popsicle reigns supreme as the ultimate “it” dessert. In addition to having a cart in the historic district of...
Save Place
La Libertad Department, El Salvador
Found in stalls plotted roadside and lining market streets, horchata is a staple of Salvadoran cuisine. Elsewhere in Central America, the sweet beverage is often built from a ground rice or sesame seed base, however the Salvadoran version is...
Save Place
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
Save Place
147 West La Garza Lane, Alys Beach, FL 32461, USA
In the idyllic Florida Panhandle town Seaside where The Truman Show was filmed, you can fuel up at Raw & Juicy with a Green Goddess drink for breakfast (opens every day at 8:00 a.m.), then walk or bike around Seaside and the beach. Raw & Juicy is...
Save Place
19200 SW 344th St, Homestead, FL 33034, USA
Should you find yourself on the backroads of Homestead, Florida, the gateway to the Everglades, you'll come upon open fields and vineyards. It's here that a roadside stand displays the bold lettering: "Robert is Here." But who is Robert? And...
Save Place
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
Save Place
64-1550 Kamehameha Hwy, Wahiawa, HI 96786, USA
Sure, it sounds a little cheesy, but if you're planning a day-long drive around the island, the Dole Plantation is a fun stop. You can take a quick restroom break, grab a smoothie at the cafe in the back, and pick up some tropical treats and...
Save Place
1079 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
You can find the rainbow umbrella all around town, but you'll always see someone in the parking lot of Buddy's convenience store across from Manuel's Tavern in Poncey-Highlands. While it may have started as one enterprising young man and a cart...
Save Place
1044 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1R6, Canada
There's not much you can get for $1.50, but a baby ice cream cone at Canadian Maple Delights, or Les Délices de l'érable. I bought myself a scoop of the maple cookie flavor as a reward for wandering the narrow streets of the walled city. You'll...
Save Place
4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338, USA
Named “Atlanta’s Best Ice Cream,” Morelli’s is a highly sought-after dessert. Locals rave about the salted caramel flavor, and Conan O’Brien even stopped by for a scoop when he filmed his show in town. The gourmet flavors are posted daily on the...
Save Place
2080 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
When you're in Berkeley, exploring the famous Fourth Street shopping area, make sure you make your way down to Sketch Ice Cream! They make their ice cream fresh, every morning- hence the name 'sketch'. They use Straus organic milk and join it with...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever