cool stops
Collected by Aileen Peer
Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Manhattan’s oldest dim sum parlor plays the part to the hilt, from faded storefront to checklist ordering. For kids, there’s a time-warpy thrill to seeing what Chinese restaurants used to look like. Lure them in with the scallion pancakes; seal...
4 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Even in the dead of winter, Clinton Street Baking Company has a line out the door. The small joint is hugely popular among locals and the occasional celebrity. Located in Manhattan's Lower East Side, most people come here for their legendary...
9 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Don't be fooled by Apothéke's gritty exterior. This is not your typical cocktail bar. Once you pass through the entrance doors, things start getting interesting. For one thing, the bartenders are wearing apothecary outfits and the menu consists of...
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
27 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, USA
The 114-room art boutique The James brings dozens of comfortable amenities—including a wine hour, Intelligent Nutrients organic toiletries, a spacious garden patio, and a design that is similar to lofts in the city—but the greatest draw is the...
Baxter St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Flee the crowds in central Chinatown for an authentic and inexpensive Vietnamese or Thai meal on Baxter Street, which is lined with several eateries. Here on this quiet side street, no-frill restaurants are filled with locals enjoying flavorful...
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Look at this view, from the back porch of the classic, Crater Lake Lodge. That blue begging for your complete attention. It makes sense why both rows of rocking chairs are facing only this direction. I was lucky enough to lead many of our Biking...
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
“I know it sounds like a bit of an exaggeration, but everything on the menu really is delicious. The food is never fussy, and the ingredients are so fresh. Chef Michael Schwartz does incredible things with fish. I always order the whole fish. For...
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, แขวง คลองต้นไทร เขตคลองสาน กรุงเทพมหานคร 10600, Thailand
The best dim sum is at Mei Jiang, the Cantonese restaurant located inside the Peninsula Hotel. My order typically includes the har gow (steamed prawn dumplings with ginger), the drunken chicken with jellyfish, and the snow pea pastries....
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
On tour with Walks of Italy in conjunction with A Cooking Day in Rome, take a class with Chef David and in a matter of hours, acquire the skills of an Italian grandmother and make your own fresh pasta. The evening starts with a champagne toast on...
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to the famous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself at one of the...
21 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Dumplings are delicious. That's not much of a secret. But snacking on dumplings in one of the world's busiest and most atmospheric night markets? That's an entirely different experience. Namdaeumun Night Market, located smack dab in the heart of ...
Neharde'a St, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Next time you travel to Israel and interested in an exceptional and different dining experience, I highly recommend to check the new website of EatWith, to book a dinner with locals. EatWith is a global community (started in Israel) that invites...
Chefchaouen, Morocco
Shopping in Chefchaouen is hard to resist. There's so much to choose from and so many interesting shops in hidden alleys and corners. The clothes are slightly different in this town in the Rif Mountains of Morocco. Make sure to check out the...
