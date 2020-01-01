Cool places

Where are you going?
Collected by Sara Rastegar
Playa Rincon

Playa Rincon, 32000, Dominican Republic
On the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, near the tip of the Samaná Peninsula, this unpopulated Atlantic beach stretches three miles from Cape Samaná to the cliffs of Cape Cabrón. To get here, you’ll need to take a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a...
Lastarria Boutique Hotel

Coronel Santiago Bueras 188, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
A simple and stylish hotel in a converted 1920s townhouse, Lastarria Boutique Hotel opened in 2011 on a sleepy corner of its namesake Santiago neighborhood. The 14 bedrooms have an old-school feel with classic furniture and creaky parquet floors....
Feria de Mataderos

This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
La Brigada S.A.

Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Gil Antiguedades

Humberto 1º 412, C1103 CABA, Argentina
The store specializes in antiques and vintage clothing from the 1920s to the 1980s. Everything has an air of elegance, from the beaded gowns to the crystal decanters.  
COUTUME Cafe

47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the...
Botanico GastroBar

#9B St 29, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
With more than 40 different plant species in its garden, Botanico GastroBar feels like an urban jungle. The new cafe serves excellent coffee along with homemade sugarcane rolls with anise and feta. At night, a stylish crowd comes for the globally...
