Cool Finds in the CA Desert Heat
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Rancho Mirage is one of nine cities in the Palm Springs area and with 12 golf courses in 24 miles; it is perhaps the best for winding down. Peeling away from the pampering of resort life may be tough but getting out to discover the areas authenticity is well worth the effort.
80225 CA-111, Indio, CA 92201, USA
Roadside attractions are often tacky but Shields Date Garden & Café is a sweet, nostalgic classic. Floyd and Bess Shields started gardening date palms without chemical fertilizers or pesticides on their 17-acre farm in 1924. Their garden-side...
Tahquitz Falls, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Tahquitz Canyon loop is a short but spiritual two-mile loop along the peaceful Tahquitz River to the 60-foot Tahquitz Falls. Whether it’s rushing in spring or trickling in fall, the setting is stunning with sheer white cliffs contrasting...
42250 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
Young brother and sister entrepreneur duo started Brandini Toffee after successfully raising money for a high school class trip to Italy by selling their toffee to the community and they haven’t slowed down since. Their treats have been featured...
Ryan Mountain, California, USA
Joshua Tree National Park is an arid expanse of two desert ecosystems surprisingly packed with hundreds of species of flora and fauna. The short but strenuous and sunny 1.5-mile hike up Ryan Mountain (5,457 feet) offers humbling views of the vast...
745 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
In the design district of Palm Springs sits a popular gallery and shop dedicated to painter, commercial illustrator and designer Josh Agle, better known as SHAG. Colorful prints featuring his signature chic cocktail-sipping characters line the...
1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Golf and sunshine are the main magnets that draw visitors to Palm Springs, but a 10-minute ride will take you up into a snowy evergreen forest. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway climbs up to a mountain wilderness at 8,500 feet (2,590 meters). The...
4105, 71380 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
Koffi has been caffeinating Coachella Valley residents with locally roasted blends since they first opened shop in 2002. Since then, they have expanded to three locations, all with the minimalist modern indoor/outdoor café setting and friendly...
622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Escape the hotels and resorts for city style dining at Cheeky’s in Palm Springs. Serving a fresh menu each week and breakfast all day, it’s the best spot around for quality, price and vibe. Only open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,...
37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
The Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage—also known as Sunnylands—was hidden from the public's eye behind a pink wall for decades until it opened for tours in 2012. The main home features a unique style of midcentury modern architecture....
Beal Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA
The technicolor mound in the middle of the barren Imperial Valley desert is a quirky manifestation of Leonard Knight’s mission to spread the message of Love after discovering Jesus at age 35 in 1967. Salvation Mountain is a three-story mural...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Tinto serves Basque-inspired small plates that pop with as much color and flavor as the vibrant façade of the Saguaro Hotel in which it resides. Chef Jose Garces of Iron Chef status creates dishes whose ingredients burst with each bite like the...
800 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District has seen a burgeoning number of restaurants in recent years that caters to the classy and cool instead of the historically kitsch. Workshop Kitchen + Bar is the latest addition to the scene, whose seasonal menu...
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Bombay Beach, CA 92257, USA
In the 50s, Bombay Beach on the Salton Sea in Southern California was the place to be. This resort town was booming until a great flood in the 70s washed it out and town stood still. There are still a few residents in this tiny town, but mostly...
73-910 CA-111 F, Palm Desert, CA 92260, USA
When not tending her own farm, Lorraine is at the local Certified Famers’ Markets selecting the freshest fruits and vegetables to craft into delicious organic juices, smoothies, snacks, sandwiches, and desserts. All the dishes and drinks she...
78100 Main St #108, La Quinta, CA 92253, USA
The Coachella Valley's Certified Farmers' Market sells straight from the farms on different days of the week in Palm Springs, Old Town La Quinta, and Palm Desert. Local farmers supply it all including fruits, nuts, veggies, olive oil, cheese,...
245 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Espresso Cielo is a charming café in the heart of Palm Springs. They care about quality and serve Vancouver’s 49th Parallel coffee with their signature porcelain powder blue cups. The interior design feels like an interpretation of Alice in...
2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, USA
UFO advocate, George Van Tassel, began constructing the Integratron in the 1950s after an alien encounter with “Solgonda” who bestowed upon him the secrets of rejuvenation and time travel. The all-wood white dome structure contrasts with the blue...
45000 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210, USA
Inside the beautiful Miramonte Resort & Spa is the farm-to-table fine dining experience of Chef Robert Nyerick’s Grove Artisan Kitchen. With its own herb and citrus garden on the grounds, flavors are fresh for the California cuisine. Seafood...
1350 Ladera Cir, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Mid-century modern or “desert modernism” architecture is a defining characteristic of the Palm Springs area. From celebrity commissioned vacation homes to civic buildings and resorts, a drive through Palm Springs is like a walk through a museum....
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
If there’s one night to slide into a booth at this casual diner inside the hip Ace Hotel & Swim Club, make it a Monday. That’s when the place is transformed by the unmissable presence of 90-year-old ex-showgirl Shirley Claire, who...
53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268, USA
Pappy & Harriet’s is the cantina centerpiece of Pioneertown, the once livable Old West movie set complete with frontier town facades like stables, saloons and jails. Transformed from biker burrito bar to more family-friendly dining in 1982, Pappy...
Since opening her first store in Palm Springs in 2002, fashion designer Trina Turk has forged a style that’s become synonymous with desert chic—an inimitable riot of color, pattern, and texture. Her original shop has now expanded twice...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
With over 100 brands of tequila glowing behind the bar, the otherwise dimly lit El Jefe is the perfect location to start, spend, or end your night in Palm Springs. Cocktails with flavor-infused tequila, margaritas and micheladas are a tasty kick...
622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Local restaurateurs, Tara Lazar and Marco Rosetti, have the brunch business on lock down with Cheeky’s and in 2011 expanded into dinner by opening the outdoor pizzeria Birba just next door. The wood-fired pizzas are a delicious combination of...
664 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Palm Springs is a thrift and vintage hot spot with hand-me-downs from its heyday of the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s. Déjà Vu Vintage Finery is one of the best boutiques to find designer wears and accessories from casual to elegant without the...
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The Amigo Room is a hip bar at the even hipper Ace Hotel that serves patrons and the public craft beers and artisan cocktails poolside and inside. It’s always a party at the Ace and regular events like live music, DJs, comedy, bingo, crafts, and...
50770 Seminole Dr, Cabazon, CA 92230, USA
Just off the I-10 highway between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, the northern horizon lined by the San Bernardino Mountains is briefly interrupted by two massive, sun-faded dinosaurs. Pull off the exit for a short walk around and to snap a highly...
