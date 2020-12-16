Cool Copenhagen
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Save Place
Værnedamsvej 5, 1819 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sitting in Copenhagen’s prettiest café, you could almost think you’re on the Left Bank in Paris. However, the menu has many delicious Nordic dishes, from Icelandic yogurt with honey to dense Danish rye bread and oatmeal with lots of healthy...
Save Place
Elmegade 15, 2200 København N, Denmark
For a unique dining experience - why not eat in a laundromat? The Laundromat cafe is actually an old laundromat that has transformed into a cafe. It's actually more cafe than laundromat these days - but it is actually possible to do laundry while...
Save Place
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
Save Place
Løngangstræde 21, 1468 København, Denmark
I saw Reverend Shine Snake Oil Co. play at this dirty little blues bar in Copenhagen. The place was packed with people dancing against each other, singing along, and clapping to the beat. Claudius, the band's captivating frontman, had us eating...
Save Place
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Save Place
Vimmelskaftet 37, 1161 København, Denmark
Denmark is the home of Lego and if you're traveling with kids in Copenhagen, it shouldn't be missed. It's located along the Stroget – the pedestrian shopping district in the city center of Copenhagen. You can either split up with one adult takes...
Save Place
Adelgade 5-7, 1304 København, Denmark
What’s not to like? Modern buildings, central locations, variety of rooms, great nightlife and cheap dining options. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. The hostel is handily located between two of the city’s busiest...
Save Place
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
As I arrived in Copenhagen for the first time, I followed the map from the subway to my hostel. All was going smoothly until a police officer who was directing traffic stopped me from passing. I stood there with my big pack on my front and back...
Save Place
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
A fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the...
Save Place
Sankt Annæ Gade 29, 1416 København, Denmark
You can see the black and gold spiral steeple of the Church of our Saviour, or Vor Frelsers Kirke, all over Copenhagen. It's not until you are standing beneath it you realize that golden spiral is actually a staircase—on the outside. If you are...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25