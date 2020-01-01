Cooking classes around the world
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Want to know more about the culture you're traveling in? Take a cooking class to taste and touch the essence of the place.
Chamcar Bei Village (Phnom Vor), Pongteuk Commune, Damnak Chang Eur District, Phnom Vor, Cambodia
At the Vine Retreat, an eco B&B on a farm two and a half hours from Kep, guests can harvest the peppercorns the chef uses to prepare traditional Cambodian dishes like lak lok (grilled beef with onions and peppers, topped with a fried egg). From...
Prince Edward, Hong Kong
Hong Kong cuisine matriarch Martha Sherpa instructs both culinary professionals and aspiring visitors how to prepare dim sum staples like traditional pork steamed buns and dumplings filled with homemade egg custard. Intimate classes of no more...
1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2E4, Canada
You may not know but British Columbia has a wine region that is a worthy rival of Napa and Tuscany. Mission Hill Winery is one of the stellar estates that not only has some of the best wine in Canada but also serves the best food with matching...
Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the...
52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy
Agritourism has become a big business in Tuscany from cooking schools to farm rentals. Alessandra Federici (far right) took a non-traditional route to building her agritourism business. She opened a cooking school in her own home. This deeply...
Castello di Poggio alle Mura, 53024 Montalcino SI, Italy
For nearly three centuries, workers serving the nobility at Castello Banfi in Tuscany lived in a small hamlet within the castle grounds. In 2007, however, the stone houses within their tiny village were completely renovated under the direction of...
4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day...
17 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France
Serendipitous light on a September afternoon--a rainbow arcing over the Eiffel Tower and ending at the gold dome of L'Église des Invalides in central Paris. (Under that dome, emperor worship continues--Napoléon I lies buried in a crypt in the...
Via di Campestri, 19/22, 50039 Vicchio di Mugello FI, Italy
How tempting is it to run off to a rustic Tuscan villa? To just drive the rolling, vineyard- and olive grove–lined hills of Tuscany until you find the perfect one to painstakingly, lovingly restore, à la Under the Tuscan Sun, where you can produce...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
165 Chiang Mai-Lamphun Rd, Tambon Wat Ket, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand
At A Lot of Thai's cooking class in Chiang Mai, I learned to make incredible Thai food. The class was held outside in Yui's courtyard and in the course of one day I learned all the Thai classics like spring rolls, paneng curry, Pad thai, sticky...
3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together. Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of...
4-chōme-2-18 Sendagi, Bunkyo City, Tōkyō-to 113-0022, Japan
Ameyayokocho The open-air stalls underneath the train tracks were once a haven for criminal transactions. Today they’re a paradise for bargain-hunters looking for such essentials as green tea and dried fish. Don’t miss the labyrinthine underground...
125 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Santa Fe School of Cooking recently moved to larger downtown digs. Its three-day Southwest Culinary Boot Camp hinges on recipes using the traditional “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Class trips to local restaurants include lessons in...
