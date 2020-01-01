Great Cooking Classes Around the World
There's no better way to dive into a culture than through the cuisine. Instead of settling for a meal someone else has prepared, though, go deeper: Taking a cooking class and sharpen your own skills. Whether you're learning in a restaurant kitchen or beside a farmhouse stove, you'll get to master the techniques that you need to bring home the bacon (or the pad thai, pasta bolognese, or authentic Mexican mole). Follow your instructors as they visit farm markets, snip herbs from kitchen gardens, navigate the local shops, and get tips on finding the ingredients necessary to get those local flavors just right.
8/91 Ngam Wongwan Road, Soi 54 Ladyao, Chatuchak Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Yesterday we were whisked by minibus to the outskirts of Bangkok to a Thai Cookery School called Baipai—when in Rome, right? I'd always wanted to know how to cook a proper Pad Thai, one of my favorite dishes, not as easy as you'd imagine...
80 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Did you know that only 25% of French people buy their cheese from a fromagerie? And of that 25, only 3-4% go to an affineur (cheese refiner). Both are the sad realities of a dying tradition in France of sourcing provisions from neighborhood...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
Siège, 16 Boulevard du Val Claret, 06600 Antibes, France
In Antibes, much of the local economy depends on flowers. From the pervasive mimosas that perfume the air every January to the delicate violets growing wild on the forest floor, a variety of blooms are harvested throughout the year for both their...
Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork, Ireland
Myrtle Allen is Ireland’s answer to Alice Waters: The centenarian chef has lobbied the Irish parliament for better food policies, earned some Michelin stars, and, 50 years ago, opened a restaurant called the Yeats Room in the town of...
900 North Point St k201, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
The Cheese School of San Francisco is America’s only independent cheese school, so if you're a dairy-loving cheese wiz, you've come to the right place. The school offers a slew of classes on everything from making mozzarella and burrata to...
Tanjung, Jl. Pratama, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Fes, Morocco
To learn traditional Moroccan home cooking, look no further than Café Clock, where Souad will verse you in the essential flavors and techniques of local cuisine so you can take an authentic taste of Morocco back with you. In a...
116 Pirundae-ro, Singyo-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
One of the most insightful ways to understand a culture is through its food. Several schools, like F&C Academy, offer affordable classes in English that can conveniently be booked online. Through demonstrations and hands-on practice at kitchen...
268 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
For the ultimate Chinese culinary experience take a cooking class at Cook In Shanghai. A typical lesson is a 4-hour market-to-plate experience: beginning with a trip to pick out fresh ingredients, followed by prep/cooking, then finished off with...
If you revel in gastro-travel, or perhaps you’re pondering how to make Ottoman and Turkish classics back home, then don an apron and broaden your culinary horizons at Cooking Alaturka in Sultanahmet. This innovative cooking school, for groups of...
Calle 68 517, Centro, 97000 Centro, Yuc., Mexico
One of the first schools to focus on the flavors of the Yucatán, Los Dos offers hands-on experience for those who want to learn to prepare the region’s celebrated cuisine—a combination of local ingredients and European elements...
Santa Maria Acuitlapilco, Tlaxcala, Mexico
After five days of cooking classes--learning from Estela Salas Silva and Jon Jarvis how to make typical Poblano dishes including sopa de tortilla, crema de chile Poblano soup, tamales, tinga, sopes, pipian verde and pipian roja, mole Poblano,...
Mesa, AZ, USA
Farming roots in Arizona’s third-largest city run deep, and the Fresh Foodie Trail highlights this history. Participants get a hands-on (and delicious) learning experience with pasta-making courses that use ancient grains, foraging...
Denarau Island, Fiji
Flavours of Fiji Cooking School offers a tasty break from the beach, with classes that include "Fijian Feasts," "Indian Thali," and "Tropical Sweets," plus special kids' classes. The half-day courses are limited to 10 or 12 students, and showcase...
4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day...
Cooking schools seems to be popping up everywhere in Hoi An – and most of them also include some sort of market tour that will familiarize you with the how the market operates as well as explain those many unique fruits and vegetables that baffle...
12 Rue Naher, بيروت، Lebanon
"Tawlét is my life: a cooperative-style kitchen where producers from the market cook home-style lunches. Lebanese people may not share religion or politics, we may come from the city or country, we may have money or not, but we can all sharekebbeh...
493 Km. 0.7, Hatillo 00659, Puerto Rico
This woman-owned artisanal aged-cheese producer was on the front wave of what is an increasingly vibrant local food movement. Wanda Otero, a microbiologist, decided to start her business in part to offer Puerto Ricans an alternative to expensive...
Calle S. Domenico Dorsoduro, 568, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
Enrica Rocca is the kind of cooking instructor that turns cooking school culinary models upside down. Sure, she follows some sort of recipe, not written down of course. But her main objective, the points she wants you to leave with, are: how to...
Unnamed Road, St Lucia
Spend the day hanging out with a St. Lucia local at Zion Lion Farm. Owner Paul Clifford leads visitors through his property's organic garden, then follows the tour with a farm-to-beach outdoor clay-pot cooking session at Carib Beach Bar...
125 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Santa Fe School of Cooking recently moved to larger downtown digs. Its three-day Southwest Culinary Boot Camp hinges on recipes using the traditional “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Class trips to local restaurants include lessons in...
6 Rue Baudelique, 75018 Paris, France
French chef Eric Fraudeau spent 30 years working in three-star kitchens. When he returned to France, he opened a cooking school to share the wealth of French cuisine with visitors from across the globe. He started with market-to-table classes...
