Connective Journeys: Trips that Make You Feel A Part of the World
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
This wanderlist includes places where one can feel connected to the Earth, nature, each other, and oneself. Urban markets to vast plains, these places make sure you are in "it."
Narchyang, Nepal
In the mountain village of Koto, Nepal, there is a path that branches off the legendary 150-mile Annapurna Circuit and passes—ceremoniously, tantalizingly—through a large stone gate. This trail is off-limits, a nearby sign reads, unless you have a...
1 Carshalton Rd, Banstead SM7 3JA, UK
This year both of us desperately wanted to visit Provence in South France to witness the gazillion lavender farms. For some reason we could not, and boy were we disappointed. Not for long. Enter Mayfield Lavender Farm. This 25-acre farm is located...
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
Last summer, Tim and Kathy Turner took a break from the Mont Blanc hiking circuit for a night at Refuge des Mottets, a French backcountry lodge decorated with cowbells and old iron cookware. The Turners, from the United States, were the only...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Fitz Roy
A great view of Mt. Fitz Roy can done as a day hike from the hiking town of El Chalten in Argentina. The trail starts in the woods, passes over streams, and gives ever more amazing vistas as you climb. For the full experience, you can camp at the...
Toledo District, Belize
The least-visited district of Belize, Toledo is a playground of unspoiled rivers, mountains, and rain forest. Island Expeditions, a company that specializes in Belize adventure trips, recently launched a four-day, five-night tour called Wild...
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
