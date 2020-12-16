Come Sail Away
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Sailing away by boat, floaty, cruise, canoe, kayak, gondola (you get the point) along calm and reflective waters.
Perfume River, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
Hue is my favorite place to soak up late afternoon colors and enjoy an evening wandering the local streets, in all of Vietnam. Hue is located in central Vietnam on the banks of the Perfume River, just a few miles inland from the South China Sea....
Guerville, France
A great one hour cruise led by a french tour guide ( tour is in both french and english) takes you to the sights of Paris with the unique perspective from the Seine. This is the third time I've been to Paris and I wish I'd done it sooner!
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
The Grand Canal is the no-brainer must-do Venice experience, and the best way to explore the city's main thoroughfare is on a vaporetto, or water bus. For a great introduction to the area, ride the vaporetto from the railway station, at the edge...
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
Japan, 〒135-0091 Tōkyō-to, Minato City, Daiba, 2-chōme−3−１ トレードピアお台場 １Ｆ
Even if you only have a few days in Tokyo, I recommend taking the boat to Odaiba. The boat itself looks like a futuristic James Bond space vessel. Catch the boat from Asakusa (the area famous for Senso-ji, Tokyo's large Buddhist temple) and take...
Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
The Nile is the heart and arteries of Egypt. There are many options to ride along the longest river in the world's current, but to get close to El Nil, take an overnight trip on a traditional Felucca. It's an easy and lazy ride down the river past...
Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
Grand Manan, NB, Canada
There's a little slice of New Brunswick, Canada, off the coast of Maine, and it's well worth a visit. Grand Manan Island is accessed by ferry from Black's Harbour NB. The island is only 34km long and 18km wide, so it doesn’t take long to explore...
Münsterbrücke, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
I love the bicycle, and cycling is an activity I try to do in every single place that I visit. There is nothing like exploring a city on a bike, although in some places this can be a challenge. Zurich, Switzerland, has made it incredibly easy to...
Koh Phi Phi Le Ko Phi Phi Phi Phi Island, ตำบล อ่าวนาง อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand
Maya Bay is no real secret - Leonardo DiCarprio's The Beach took care of that - but it is still one of the most naturally stunning places on earth. The old Thai longboats that settle in on the beach help add to the atmosphere too. As far as pure...
