columbia
Collected by Willa Hoffnet
Set within the Banco de la República’s museum complex, the Botero Museum offers a sampling of paintings and sculptures by famed Colombian artist Fernando Botero, best known for his still lifes and his exaggeratedly rotund human...
Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
Monserrate Bogotá, Colombia
The peak called Monserrate towers over central Bogotá and lends its name to the church that tops it. Perched more than 10,000 feet above sea level, the sanctuary—dedicated to the Passion of Christ—has beautiful gardens...
Cl. 11 ###5-60, Bogotá, Colombia
The brick-walled Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, designed by legendary Colombian architect Rogelio Salmona, is dedicated to the country’s Nobel Prize–winning writer. Lectures and literary events feature some of Colombia’s most renowned...
Colombia
I was strolling around the old town of Cartagena recently when I stopped to admire the exotic fruit on a street corner. I pointed to pile of apple-sized red fruit and asked what it was. The fruit seller replied: "mejillas del gringo." Translated,...
Cl. 35, Cartagena, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
One of the best things to do in Cartagena is to wander the streets at night. The city comes alive with music and laughter. La buena vida!
Calle Del Torno 39-29, Cartagena, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Walk around the prettied-up city of Cartagena long enough and you're bound to see the Botero sculpture of the curvy lady on Plaza de Santo Domingo. But a lesser known Botero--because it's tucked away in the courtyard of the lovely Sofitel Santa...
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Medellín is not one to hold back when it comes to partying and entertainment, but certain times of the year further accentuate this indulgence. The Feria de las Flores (Festival of the Flowers) is one of the most attended and renowned festivals in...
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
While parts of Medellin thrive with high-class restaurants, swanky hotels and luxury shopping centers, there is another side to the city. Vastly underprivileged areas scale the mountains of the city and are desperately deprived and often extremely...
Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Latin America’s unique flair and passion is epitomized by Medellín, with its parks and plazas the heartbeat of this culture. Parque Lleras in Poblado is popular among tourists, and it’s easy to see why. Winding streets laden with bars, restaurants...
Via a Piedras Blancas, Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Medellín’s urban renewal, following decades as one of the world’s murder capitals, has drawn international attention. Perhaps nothing symbolizes the revival more than the Metrocable, a system of cable cars that connect the city center to steep...
Pereira, Risaralda, Colombia
Colombia lays claim to producing some of the finest coffee in the world. For those wishing to see first-hand the secret behind the process head to the biggest coffee region in Colombia. Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda all make up what is known as...
LAS PAVAS, Manizales, Caldas, Colombia
From Hacienda Venecia, an oasis in the mountains south of Medellin and west of Bogota, you can trace the journey of coffee from dirt to cup. Take a stroll among Hacienda Venecia's lush green gardens and meandering streams while discovering how...
