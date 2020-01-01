Columbia
Collected by Melissa U
Getsemani, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
You know how some places look like they were painted into real life? Cartagena, Colombia is one of those places.
Colombia
I was strolling around the old town of Cartagena recently when I stopped to admire the exotic fruit on a street corner. I pointed to pile of apple-sized red fruit and asked what it was. The fruit seller replied: "mejillas del gringo." Translated,...
Baluarte de Santo Domingo., Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
For a great place to start the evening in Cartagena, head to Café del Mar, located directly on the wall in the Old City. It's a favorite for lounging and watching the sunset.
Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
Monserrate Bogotá, Colombia
The peak called Monserrate towers over central Bogotá and lends its name to the church that tops it. Perched more than 10,000 feet above sea level, the sanctuary—dedicated to the Passion of Christ—has beautiful gardens...
Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a...
