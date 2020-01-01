Colorado
Collected by Rebecca Silverstein
330 Royal Gorge Blvd, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
The meal, drinks, and bar car are only part of the experience. Getting to stand out on the viewing deck while perched over the rushing Arkansas River, then passing under the Royal Gorge Bridge, all while enjoying a pint of Fat Tire or Colorado...
515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, USA
This three-and-a-half hour ride up the nation's highest and steepest cog railway, allows a 45-minute break on the summit to take pictures from 14,115 feet above sea level. It's quite an experience, with various levels of ticket prices and car...
646 Loop Dr, Georgetown, CO 80444, USA
Originally constructed in 1884, this narrow gauge railroad was an engineering feat of its time and one of the first attractions ever for early visitors to Colorado. Today, the restored railway is part of a great historic preservation effort,...
479 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
There's only one way to make this journey--by narrow gauge railroad, pulled by a vintage steam locomotive. This is a truly iconic experience in the southwest of the state, and one of the ways to feel the full grandeur of the San Juan Mountains....
Durango, CO, USA
Think of Durango as a one-stop shop for family adventure. Founded in 1881 as a railroad depot to serve nearby mining camps, Durango is a hotspot for rafters, rock climbers, skiers, and more, ensconced in a mountain valley miles from the nearest...
31749 Forest Rd 302, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
The shuttle van pulls up to a small wooden cabin in the middle of a snow-laden forest, where snow hangs heavy on the boughs of pine branches. There's a faint hum of engines purring, a line of snowmobiles warming up for their afternoon excursion....
King Lake, Colorado 80466, USA
I was hiking the King Lake Trail, in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, doing a 48-hour solo loop backpacking trip. It was late August. The wildflowers were going crazy, but up here just beneath the Continental Divide, there was still plenty of snow and...
136 S Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Old Town Hot Springs is an enormous, bustling, splashing place, a multi-use complex of earth-warmed mineral pools and water slides, where locals meet and visitors to Steamboat Springs should go at least once during your stay. Your entrance fee...
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
