Collected by Diana Nguyen
18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465, USA
Just outside of downtown Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheater is the only naturally-occurring acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Since it first opened in 1941, it has been home to iconic music performances, from opera to rock. The stage is...
330 Royal Gorge Blvd, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
The meal, drinks, and bar car are only part of the experience. Getting to stand out on the viewing deck while perched over the rushing Arkansas River, then passing under the Royal Gorge Bridge, all while enjoying a pint of Fat Tire or Colorado...
515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, USA
This three-and-a-half hour ride up the nation's highest and steepest cog railway, allows a 45-minute break on the summit to take pictures from 14,115 feet above sea level. It's quite an experience, with various levels of ticket prices and car...
100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204, USA
With over 70,000 works of art, the Denver Art Museum can't be fully taken in during just one visit. Its permanent collection has a number of focuses, including art of the region, but it also contains works from farther afield. The museum...
200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
Before you go through the West entrance of Colorado State Capitol Building for their free historical tours, the 15th step bears the inscription "One Mile Above Sea Level." Don't be fooled, it isn't the actual one-mile marker. After two inaccurate...
1365 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Did you know it’s rude to put soy sauce on food in Japan? They’ll teach you the finer ways of Japanese cooking at Domo, a hidden treasure in downtown Denver. And while the restaurant’s exterior looks like an industrial warehouse, the interior...
1925 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Inspired by Brooklyn's Barcade and Portland's Ground Kontrol, The 1up is Denver's take on an arcade bar. Stocked with 15 pinball machines, 3 skeeball lanes, giant Jenga sets and 45 classic arcade games including Donkey Kong, Frogger, Pac Man, NBA...
8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO 80249, USA
While traveling through A Gates at the Denver Airport, you may have been curious about the colorful patterns of the tiles below your feet. Stand directly on them and you cannot see it's true form but take a quick minute to traverse upstairs and...
1430 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
It's been said that Larimer Square is where Denver started—it's definitely at the center of Denver's modern life, too. The area's Victorian buildings contain shops, boutiques, and some of Denver's most...
4700 Cherry Creek S Dr, Denver, CO 80246, USA
It's a bright, sunny Sunday morning in Denver. We're too relaxed to pack the car to head into the mountains. We don't much feel like heading out on the bikes. The Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets, and Avalanche are all out of town. So what do we do? We...
1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Known for hosting readingsby big stars in theliteraryfirmament,Tattered Cover Book Store originallyopened in 1971 in a mere950 square feet of space in the Cherry Creek North area. The enterprise has grown to include six additional outposts around...
206 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
City O' City has the only savory oatmeal I've ever seen on a menu. It's exactly like it sounds: oatmeal and grilled vegetables topped with an egg, shredded cheese and toasted almonds. And pretty delicious. City O' City is a bar/restaurant with an...
700 Colorado Blvd Suite A, Denver, CO 80206, USA
There are several places to get breakfast in Denver but most locals will say that Snooze is the best in town. French toast specials, bright yellow tables, appetite inducing aromas of bacon and the perpetual wait line combine to create an...
Think of My 420 Tours as your gateway to the new Denver marijuana-scape. Tour local dispensaries or take a cooking class, where you’ll learn how to make and cook with cannabis oils—and yes, you’ll walk away with goodies.
918 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
The theme of my most recent trip to Denver, Colorado, was bacon. I couldn't escape it in America's mile-high city, and I didn't want to. When I checked in to the Renaissance Denver Downtown, I was greeted with a small jar of candied habanero bacon...
4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA
We are exploring Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on a 24-hour getaway to Colorado Springs. Its brochure proclaims they are “America’s Only Mountain Zoo,” but that only goes part of the way to describing the uniqueness of this place. In only a couple of...
Piney Lake, Colorado, USA
The Upper Piney trail is about a 12-mile roundtrip hike through aspen and evergreen trees. You can cut it in half by turning around at the picturesque waterfall about 3 miles in. Beyond the falls the trail gets steeper the closer you get to Upper...
21996 US-6, Dillon, CO 80435, USA
flowing fast and cold, a very refreshing way to cool off in June! dip your toes in.
Alma, CO, USA
Climbing the Colorado 14ers (14,000 foot or higher peak) is a rewarding summer and early fall activity. Set out early Saturday morning, bring water, snacks, layers, and a camera. Mount Democrat is a 4-mile round trip with over 2,000 feet of...
Pearl St, Boulder, CO, USA
I love living in Boulder because you can always head downtown and catch a show. Seen here: the "Zip Code Guy" does his thing, wow-ing locals and tourists alike with his inside geography skills. The Pearl Street pedestrian mall is filled with...
Peak to Peak Hwy, Colorado, USA
It would take three or four hours to drive the whole Peak to Peak Highway from Estes Park to Interstate 70, but there are lots of reasons to take as long as you want, taking time to explore along the way. Along the 70-mile length of Colorado's...
281 Centennial St, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, USA
What's better than this? Colorado's newest hot springs (they opened in July, 2015) boasts 16 small thermal pools on the bank of the Colorado River, and a large freshwater family pool heated to 95 degrees, with a sun deck and Sopris Cafe. The...
165 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, USA
The first light of the day pierces billowing clouds of steam, painting an other-worldly scene as dawn breaks at the Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs. Hot mineral waters splash down my back as I watch it unfold. There is a cup of coffee in my...
The Incline, Colorado, USA
The description may sound daunting: a 2,000-vertical-foot gain in less than a mile. OK, it is a little daunting—but the trick is to take your time. This nearly mile-long wooden stairway was converted from a funicular railway that washed...
Bellvue, CO 80512, USA
"Right now, I am aware of the first star." We are sitting on grass and pine needles near a collapsed old hunting cabin, four adults and 15 young teens playing a game of "right now" in the middle of the woods. There are a few snickers and moans,...
Rio Grande Trail, Colorado, USA
My morning routine in Aspen always starts with a run along the Rio Grande Trail. The trail is easily accessed from downtown and stretches 41 miles between Aspen and Glenwood Springs with an elevation change of 2,120 feet. It used to be an old...
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
44200 Co Rd 36, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Just ask the locals: Strawberry Park Hot Springs is one of the best hot springs in Colorado, arguably in all of the U.S.A. When you visit Steamboat Springs, visiting the hot springs is a "must have" experience. Open on weekends until midnight and...
64393 County Road GG, Moffat, CO 81143, USA
It's a fairly long drive (175 miles) southwest of Denver, but once you are sitting in a warm natural pool, looking out over the San Luis Valley, the miles will melt away. Choose from numerous options to stay, from a tent spot to a cabin or basic...
125 3rd Ave, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
There are few accommodations, even in Colorado, with their own private hot springs, but Twin Peaks has two tubs and a pool—and they’re open to the public 24 hours a day. Here, visitors will find an adults-only indoor hot tub with...
