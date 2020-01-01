Colorado 2016
Collected by Leah Bilquist
302 Soda Creek Rd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452, USA
Most travelers drive right through Idaho Springs on Interstate-70, but some stop to soak in Indian Hot Springs. You can get a pass for the pool or mud caves, or stay in one of their rooms and get a private pool as well. When I took my family for a...
2115 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
I hop down the familiar 13th Street entrance, dipping beneath the iconic Hotel Boulderado and into what used to be the Catacombs Bar. I used to play guitar at the open mic here 18 years ago. But on this evening, my feet pad over plush, dark,...
627 S Broadway E, Boulder, CO 80305, USA
The ample space, enormous lodge-like room, and huge stack of highchairs and booster seat make this restaurant and brewery very popular with neighborhood families who can no longer fit in the smaller, original restaurant, the Mountain Sun, downtown...
Cloud Nine, Colorado 81611, USA
Just off the Cloud Nine lift on Aspen Highlands, you'll find a Swiss-looking log cabin with a large patio and pristine views of the Maroon Creek Valley. When you walk in, the pungent smell of cheese may overwhelm you, but don't be deterred. The...
Denver, CO, USA
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on...
4700 Cherry Creek S Dr, Denver, CO 80246, USA
It's a bright, sunny Sunday morning in Denver. We're too relaxed to pack the car to head into the mountains. We don't much feel like heading out on the bikes. The Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets, and Avalanche are all out of town. So what do we do? We...
523 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
If the name of this place reminds you of the Boston landmark, you’re on to something. It was named after Steuben’s, a Beantown hot spot from the 1940s well into the ’60s, known for jazz, big band shows, and...
1439 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210, USA
Kaos Pizzeria is a fabulous way to enjoy a sunny, clear Denver day. They have delicious pizza, amazing salads with much of the ingredients grown in their garden and tasty Colorado beer. The pizzeria is situated in a small bungalow, which is...
1365 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Did you know it’s rude to put soy sauce on food in Japan? They’ll teach you the finer ways of Japanese cooking at Domo, a hidden treasure in downtown Denver. And while the restaurant’s exterior looks like an industrial warehouse, the interior...
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
You've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition....
Hyman Street Mall, 420 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Tucked in the alley way off of Hyman Avenue walking mall downstairs is a great Latin restaurant called Zocalito’s. It may be hard to find but once you do, you have to try their mojito. They have the classic mojito or try one of their...
Peak to Peak Hwy, Colorado, USA
It would take three or four hours to drive the whole Peak to Peak Highway from Estes Park to Interstate 70, but there are lots of reasons to take as long as you want, taking time to explore along the way. Along the 70-mile length of Colorado's...
Rim Trail S, Colorado, USA
A fun hike or mountain bike trail is the Rim Trail. Even though there are two places to hop on the trail, I personally recommend starting at the side near the Snowmass Mall off Divide Road. The trail is a series of tame switchbacks that traverses...
Colorado, USA
Hike, bike, or ride at your leisure up through Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Colorado. For photographers, I recommend taking Trail Ridge Road for its vast opportunity to stop off and take pictures of beautiful views. The trip begins in the...
Independence Pass, Colorado 81210, USA
Driving up Independence Pass is a beautiful way to spend the afternoon and along the way to the top of this 12,096’ pass you can stop at highlights. For the thrill seekers, near the Grottos there is a series of waterfalls that flow into a crystal...
1250 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Clyfford Still brought new energy to the art world after World War II with his large-scale, color-splashed paintings, and is considered one of the most important American artists of the 20th century. Though his influence on the Abstract...
100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204, USA
With over 70,000 works of art, the Denver Art Museum can't be fully taken in during just one visit. Its permanent collection has a number of focuses, including art of the region, but it also contains works from farther afield. The museum...
137 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
This is a great photo by Robin Johnson of a family at the 2012 Oktoberfest in Breckenridge, Colo. The party is the largest in the Rocky Mountains, so it helps to have a little local's knowledge -- 1. Friday and Sunday tend to be a bit quieter, so...
Colorado, USA
This deep, steep canyon literally hides beneath the state's surface, though the main park entrance is just 12 miles east of Montrose, Colorado. For two million years, the Gunnison River has been working at the earth here, resulting in a "vertical...
479 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
There's only one way to make this journey--by narrow gauge railroad, pulled by a vintage steam locomotive. This is a truly iconic experience in the southwest of the state, and one of the ways to feel the full grandeur of the San Juan Mountains....
1007 York St, Denver, CO 80206, USA
There’s more to the Botanical Gardens in Denver than just the pretty face of its landscaped grounds and beautiful flowers. It’s also a world-class research center with a mission to connect people with plants...
1430 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
It's been said that Larimer Square is where Denver started—it's definitely at the center of Denver's modern life, too. The area's Victorian buildings contain shops, boutiques, and some of Denver's most...
1001 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80265, USA
Architect I.M. Pei's firm designed the 16th Street Mall so that, when seen from the air, the repeating pattern of red, white, and gray stone that makes up the pavement would resemble the markings on a diamondback rattlesnake. At ground level,...
1925 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Inspired by Brooklyn's Barcade and Portland's Ground Kontrol, The 1up is Denver's take on an arcade bar. Stocked with 15 pinball machines, 3 skeeball lanes, giant Jenga sets and 45 classic arcade games including Donkey Kong, Frogger, Pac Man, NBA...
1200-1298 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
B-Cycle stations are scattered around Denver, which makes it easy and affordable to bike the city. For 24 hours, it is only $9 to rent a bike and bounce between stations. There are incremental fees if the bike stays out longer than 30 minutes so...
Minturn, CO 81645, USA
Everyone should hike at least once among the humbling, snow-capped grandeur of the Rocky Mountains to put things in perspective. And why not let a sturdy, exotic pack animal carry your stuff? Sign up for a guided backcountry llama trekking trip in...
