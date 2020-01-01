Colorado 2016
Collected by Cheyanne Weldon
18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465, USA
Just outside of downtown Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheater is the only naturally-occurring acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Since it first opened in 1941, it has been home to iconic music performances, from opera to rock. The stage is...
Independence Pass, Colorado 81210, USA
Driving up Independence Pass is a beautiful way to spend the afternoon and along the way to the top of this 12,096’ pass you can stop at highlights. For the thrill seekers, near the Grottos there is a series of waterfalls that flow into a crystal...
Colorado, USA
This deep, steep canyon literally hides beneath the state's surface, though the main park entrance is just 12 miles east of Montrose, Colorado. For two million years, the Gunnison River has been working at the earth here, resulting in a "vertical...
Palmyra Peak, Colorado 81435, USA
I arrive at an unnamed saddle beneath Palmyra Peak in the San Juan Mountains, just south of Telluride and gawk at the largest concentration of 14ers in the United States — but it is a single, iconic triangular summit that captures my attention:...
Rimrock Dr, Fruita, CO 81521, USA
Colorado National Monument is one of those places that many of us drive by a hundred times (it's right between Denver and Moab, Utah) before finally entering the protected area and discovering the extent of this national treasure—that is so easily...
Kebler Pass, Colorado 81230, USA
My girlfriend and I were celebrating the day of her birth with a lovely off road adventure. Once at the top, we decided to hike at the peak of Kebler Pass while witnessing Aspen trees as wide as truck tires. The towering forest, mingling with...
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
Mesa Verde, CO, USA
For anyone who believes that truly historic architecture doesn’t exist in the states, Mesa Verde National Park will make you think again. Still standing in the park are cliff dwellings built in 600 CE by the ancestral Pueblo people who once...
