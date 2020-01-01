Collingwood Sept 2016
Collected by Helki Weber
List View
Map View
Save Place
9 Craigleith Ct, Collingwood, ON L9Y 4W5, Canada
While Collingwood also offers more aggressive two-wheel action in the form of biking downhill Blue Mountain, the serene Georgian Trail is perfect for light exercise or a bicycle day-trip. A 32-kilometre, crushed-gravel path stretches quietly...
Save Place
The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0K3, Canada
The closest you'll get to a real Swiss Alps dining experience in Ontario, The Alphorn is a favorite cozy, kitschy dining spot for to celebrate a family member's birthday, or any occasion. A casual atmosphere comes to life as ski bum in wool...
Save Place
18 School House Ln, Collingwood, ON L9Y 2P1, Canada
Hungry after throwing yourself into one of the Blue Mountain area's many outdoor activities? Head to Tesoro, a reasonably priced Italian spot whose taste level defies reason. Headed by chef Tony Vanderwal, Tesoro's menu puts to shame the strip of...
Save Place
70 Hurontario St, Collingwood, ON L9Y 2L6, Canada
Sip fresh coffee and watch Collingwood's main street pedestrians after you finally settle on which scrumptious treat to select from Cafe Chartreuse's menu. Owned and operated by Ruth and Patrick Bourachot, the latter a French-trained chef, the...
Save Place
Collingwood, ON L9Y 4B2, Canada
Few breweries can boast a setting as beautiful as the Blue Mountains, though the Northwinds suds do a might fine job of keeping attention focused on craft. Currently outfitting their physical location, Northwinds beers have already hit the Ontario...
Save Place
18 Huron St, Collingwood, ON L9Y 1C4, Canada
Since Casbah opened five years ago in Collingwood, it’s featured more than 250 bands that have played everything from Motown and punk to indie and hip-hop. Check the website for upcoming events; Casbah often plans theme nights, special DJs, and...
Save Place
94 Pine St, Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N9, Canada
Every Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., the Huron Club Restaurant & Bar hosts a steal of a happy hour with $5 craft beers and $7 glasses of wine and starters. Arrive early to take advantage of the deals and stake out your spot. If you come...
Save Place
260 Scenic Caves Rd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0P2, Canada
Walk a suspension bridge, zip line through the Niagara Escarpment, traipse along the tree canopy, or explore the nooks and caverns of the caves. Scenic Caves offers adventures in weather warm and cold, as it also serves as a starting point for...
Save Place
496350 Grey County Rd 2, Clarksburg, ON N0H 1J0, Canada
The unique terroir of the Georgian Bay region lends Georgian Hills wine a distinct character that evokes place and space, which is certainly a good thing when that place is as special as Northern Ontario. Georgian Bay's cool climate has a direct...
Save Place
Walking the Timber Challenge High Ropes is much easier than it looks. Each adventure course (green, blue, black) has been designed to deliver a fresh, more difficult challenge than the last. Prices begin at $39 for adult Blue Mountain guests, and...
Save Place
18 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1C4, Canada
Toronto's beer scene is burgeoning, with new breweries, brewpubs, and watering holes popping up around town all the time. And while the Beer Bistro doesn't brew on the premises, they do go out of their way to bring in some of the world's greatest...
Save Place
143 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N2, Canada
Allen's is an institution down on the Danforth. Nestled in the heart of Greektown, Allen's is as much a destination as the famed neighborhood itself; the place is busy every night of the week, and a few movies have even been filmed inside. The...
Save Place
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
Save Place
243 X Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8, Canada
List this under "very cool installations." The best part about the "wavedeck" is that you can slide on it (because you know you want to). It's a great, interactive gathering place at water's edge, and it plays on that theme in a whimsical way.
Save Place
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
Save Place
3040 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Z3, Canada
Located in Toronto's Junction neighborhood, Delight ticks all the right boxes: organic, fair-trade, local, and delicious. The shop is known for its chocolates, but the ice cream is equally noteworthy. As smooth as gossamer, it's the best in the...
Save Place
Graffiti Alley, Toronto, ON M5V, Canada
Save Place
325 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5H 4G3, Canada
I was recently invited for a luncheon at the Trump Towers Toronto at their new restaurant, Stock. The three-course meal included delicious burrata and proscuitto as an appetizer, herb-encrusted black cod as the main dish, and artisanal chocolate...
Save Place
1090 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, ON M3C 3R6, Canada
In the summertime Ontario's first open-air shopping center shines with its village square–like atmosphere, but in the winter, when its seasonal outdoor ice rink opens, I think it’s the most fun. Warm up with piping hot chocolate and lace those...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever