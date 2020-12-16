Where are you going?
Collingwood, Ontario

Collected by Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert
Sandwiched between the lush Niagara Escarpment and the sandy shores of Georgian Bay, the town of Collingwood is a natural playground catering to travelers who crave the outdoors. Blue Mountain — the province's biggest and best ski/snowboard resort — is the main attraction, but opportunities for rock climbing, golf, all forms of biking, or just a lazy day at the beach make the tourist town a four-season destination. All that plus an improving crop of restaurants, cafes, and accommodations.
Wasaga Beach

Wasaga Beach, ON, Canada
Since Collingwood is located smack on Georgian Bay, a day at the beach is a must. While Sunset Point in town is beautiful, it's also rocky. A short drive west to Craigleith or Meaford opens up sandier options, but head east along the bay to Wasaga...
Tesoro Restaurant

18 School House Ln, Collingwood, ON L9Y 2P1, Canada
Hungry after throwing yourself into one of the Blue Mountain area's many outdoor activities? Head to Tesoro, a reasonably priced Italian spot whose taste level defies reason. Headed by chef Tony Vanderwal, Tesoro's menu puts to shame the strip of...
Alphorn Restaurant The

The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0K3, Canada
The closest you'll get to a real Swiss Alps dining experience in Ontario, The Alphorn is a favorite cozy, kitschy dining spot for to celebrate a family member's birthday, or any occasion. A casual atmosphere comes to life as ski bum in wool...
Georgian Trail

9 Craigleith Ct, Collingwood, ON L9Y 4W5, Canada
While Collingwood also offers more aggressive two-wheel action in the form of biking downhill Blue Mountain, the serene Georgian Trail is perfect for light exercise or a bicycle day-trip. A 32-kilometre, crushed-gravel path stretches quietly...
Collingwood

Collingwood, ON, Canada
Graceland goes north for the grandest -- if most bizarre -- tribute to the King. Collingwood, Ontario's annual four-day celebration of Elvis Presley takes over town every July, as tribute artists -- hair coiffed just so, shoes sueded and jackets...
Eco Adventure Tours

260 Scenic Caves Rd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 0P2, Canada
Walk a suspension bridge, zip line through the Niagara Escarpment, traipse along the tree canopy, or explore the nooks and caverns of the caves. Scenic Caves offers adventures in weather warm and cold, as it also serves as a starting point for...
OslerBrook Golf & Country Club

2634 Concession 10 N Nottawasaga Rd, Collingwood, ON L9Y 3Y9, Canada
The Collingwood area is ripe with great golf tracks, the Niagara Escarpment and the Georgian Bay providing picturesque backdrops for many of them. A standout is OslerBrook, a championship course complemented by a clubhouse that offers all the...
Blue Mountain Resort

108 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2, Canada
Ontario's best and biggest ski resort may only offer 720 feet of vertical, but its width is remarkable. A sprawling public hill, Blue's 36 trails have something for everyone—beginner slopes, gladed paths, steep racing pitches, and rolling open...
Blue Mountain Village Conference Centre

108 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2, Canada
The hub of Collingwood tourism, the Blue Mountain Village is not just a convenient spot to get an apres drink as you rest your ski legs in the winter -- although it is that too. A four-season attraction with new shows and family-friendly...
Café Chartreuse

70 Hurontario St, Collingwood, ON L9Y 2L6, Canada
Sip fresh coffee and watch Collingwood's main street pedestrians after you finally settle on which scrumptious treat to select from Cafe Chartreuse's menu. Owned and operated by Ruth and Patrick Bourachot, the latter a French-trained chef, the...
