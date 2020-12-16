Collingwood, Ontario

Sandwiched between the lush Niagara Escarpment and the sandy shores of Georgian Bay, the town of Collingwood is a natural playground catering to travelers who crave the outdoors. Blue Mountain — the province's biggest and best ski/snowboard resort — is the main attraction, but opportunities for rock climbing, golf, all forms of biking, or just a lazy day at the beach make the tourist town a four-season destination. All that plus an improving crop of restaurants, cafes, and accommodations.