Colin's Waypoints
Collected by Colin Crawford
Via della Stazione di S. Pietro, 14, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
A perfect schedule and trip to St. Peter's was thwarted on early Wednesday morning when I learned the Pope was giving mass. Without an invitation, I stood on the outskirts of fences and boundaries watching devotees rush in for the blessing. A kind...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
I've been all over the California coast and Point Lobos is my favorite place to hike. We have hiked every trail in this reserve and never tire of this magical place. You can see many animals, such as sea otters, seals, elephant seals,sea lions,...
San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Alcatraz—the very name conjures dark images of impregnable prisons, infamous criminals, and daring escape attempts.But the island is not all murder and mayhem. “The Rock,” set a few kilometers offshore in the San Francisco Bay, is designated a...
Provincia de Puntarenas, Monteverde, Costa Rica
Monteverde, one of the world’s most celebrated wildlife refuges,also attracts humans in search of their own wild lives. Adrenaline burstscan be administered according to each visitor’s tastes. Airborne adventures include 2,460-foot zip-linerides...
Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...
Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
No matter the time of day Federation Square buzzes with people enjoying the space, constantly voted one of the ugliest buildings ever. During any typical week you can find festivals, sporting events broadcast on the big screens, people wandering...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
26, souk Semmarine, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh’s spice shops know how to attract custom – colourful pyramids of spices and herbs are proudly displayed outside to entice the shopper. If you want to take home a taste of Morocco, these are the places to come to. Ask for ras...
