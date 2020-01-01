Coffeehouses
Collected by Anina Middleton
List View
Map View
Save Place
601 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Caffe Trieste, in the heart of North Beach just off Columbus, is an authentic San Francisco experience where little has changed since Kerouac's day. The North Beach location, which opened in 1956, is a great place to sit down, enjoy a coffee, and...
Save Place
Auguststraße 58, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Barn is a bucolic coffee bar in the Mitte district that boasts top-quality coffee (from Copenhagen's famed fair-trade Coffee Collective) and a local-food ethos, inspired largely by the owner's formative years in rural Germany and his mother's...
Save Place
Oderberger Str. 35, 10435 Berlin, Germany
The baristas here know a trick or two about coffee and Bonanza Coffee Roasters is one of the names that always comes up when discussing Berlin's best coffee. An amazing and hard to find Synesso Cyncra espresso machine is the center of attention in...
Save Place
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
Save Place
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
Save Place
375 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
A key player in the "third wave" coffee movement is Four Barrel Coffee, founded by Jeremy Tooker—who has a particular love for light roasts and the bright, acidic flavors that come with this method. Don’t let that description deter you, though;...
Save Place
200 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Stop by Reveille Coffee Co and your morning will be instantly better. The light, airy space in North Beach serves up coffee, pastries, and some of the best avocado and egg toast you’ll find in the city. Founded by Christopher and Tommy Newbury,...
Save Place
185 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This is what a coffee shop should be. Well crafted drinks that are swift, but not rushed. Plenty of seating for locals to chat, read, and caffeinate for the day. Because they offer soups it can get crowded at the lunch hour!
Save Place
225 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
With a coffee shop on every corner in San Francisco's Financial District, how do you choose? Well you do want them to have good coffee, after that it is all about the people and the story. Coffee Cultures has it all. Located in a historic...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever