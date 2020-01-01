Coffee Club
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
For bean fanatics, travel doesn't have to mean forgoing the habit. Check out these knockout spots for a fantastic cup of joe and its many iterations.
Läntinen Rantakatu 5, 20100 Turku, Finland
Located in the cute waterfront town of Turku, a few hours west of Helsinki, Café Art is one of the oldest and busiest specialty coffee establishments in Finland. Home to several Finnish Barista Champions, this family-run café even operates its own...
801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
When thinking of coffee shops in Los Angeles, Intelligentsia likely comes to mind. While they have the corners of creativity covered on opposite sides of town (Venice and Silverlake), Coffee Commissary, in the new 801 North complex on Fairfax...
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
55 E College St #3, Oberlin, OH 44074, USA
Opened in spring 2010 by a couple of Oberlin College grads who decided to stick around, Slow Train Cafe was an instant success. After all, the idea of no decent coffee joint in a small college town is hard to wrap your mind around, especially when...
Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
768 Sansome St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Just a little highlight of my day, and not related to exotic foreign travels: the Reveille truck serves great espresso. The hordes of North Beach tourists will miss this hidden spot, and that's too bad (for them).
26 Hanbury St, Shadwell, London E1 6QR, UK
The name Nude Espresso might suggest something more racy than you find when you enter this Brick Lane coffee shop. However, if a perfect cup of coffee does it for you, then your pulse may race anyway. And not from the caffeine. Nude takes the...
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Norðurmýri, Reykjavík, Iceland
Coffee roasted in-house and brewed by friendly baristas draws a young crowd into the old stone building near Reykjavik’s imposing Lutheran cathedral. Share one of the seven tables with a regular patron and catch up on local gossip while...
200 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Stop by Reveille Coffee Co and your morning will be instantly better. The light, airy space in North Beach serves up coffee, pastries, and some of the best avocado and egg toast you’ll find in the city. Founded by Christopher and Tommy Newbury,...
150 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
They do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
325 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N4, Canada
If you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to...
47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the...
633 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Look for the "Jackson Place Cafe" sign on the Sansome Street sidewalk between Jackson and Pacific. Turn down into the breezeway toward Battery Street and find this secluded, New Orleans-like courtyard. When the summer fog hasn't rolled in, the sun...
Auguststraße 58, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Barn is a bucolic coffee bar in the Mitte district that boasts top-quality coffee (from Copenhagen's famed fair-trade Coffee Collective) and a local-food ethos, inspired largely by the owner's formative years in rural Germany and his mother's...
Hold forth with the French about coffee and you'll quickly understand its purpose. It's not meant to be consumed leisurely but rather serves to clean the palate after a hearty meal. They think of it as a digestif which they tend to down in one...
Donkere Gaard 8, 3511 KW Utrecht, Netherlands
Warm or cold in the Netherlands, Utrecht's Cafe Orloff is cozy and breezy at the same time. In warmer weather, sit outside along canals and cobblestones streets with friends enjoy a beer and bitterballen combo. When temperatures dip, sit inside...
12 Rue Perrée, 75003 Paris, France
The limited-edition Nikes and kiosk of independent magazines (Corpus, Out of Order, System) at this brilliantly edited multibrand boutique in the upper Marais recall the city’s renowned concept shop Colette. But its abundant natural light, and...
9 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Joe is reliable coffee choice where the product is excellent and the service isn't snooty. The company prides itself on hospitality, is owned by a local family, and provides a much-needed dose of caffeine after a long day wandering through the...
3876 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
This bakery just opened across the street from Woodshop. It’s a godsend. It’s been rough finding good coffee out here, but they serve Blue Bottle Coffee and breakfast sandwiches on house-baked biscuits.”
7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
736 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
You couldn't find a union more perfect if you tried. Bread wizard Josey Baker, who mastered the art of crafting whole wheat flour into complex, delicious loaves of bread, joins Jeremy Tooker of Four Barrel Coffee, one of the city's infamous third...
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 2, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Ciampini has all the required three Ps (that's a thing, right?): People-watching, prime piazza location, and perfect cappuccini to make it the most coveted caffè bar in Rome. From 8 a.m. to after dark, Rome's best-dressed flock to Piazza...
Frederiksplein 29, 1017 XL Amsterdam, Netherlands
An artisanal coffee shop (French press, filter or syphon) with excellent little sandwiches and cakes. A spacious nook in the back with armchairs and couches makes it suitable for work but I recommend snatching the spot in the front by the window...
50 Boulevard de Ménilmontant, 75020 Paris, France
Unlike the United States, where coffee is consumed from a to go cup on a subway, in a cab or between meetings in an office - in Paris, my coffee was slowly savored from the comfort of a cafe chair. Every Sunday, after sleeping in, I strolled...
16 Rue Dupetit-Thouars, 75003 Paris, France
When barista Chris Nielson left his job at Ten Belles, the stalwart coffee shop just off the Canal St. Martin, it wasn't to return to his native Australia but to open his own coffee shop less than a mile away. To be more precise, his...
60 Rue des Écoles, 75005 Paris, France
Welcome to Finland! Well, sort of. L'Institut Finlandais, a non-profit organization situated in the heart of the Latin Quarter, gives pride of place to Finnish culture, savoir-faire, creative fiber, language and gastronomy in all its forms. With...
14 Rue Lally-Tollendal, 75019 Paris, France
The specialty coffee scene was slow to sprout in Paris but thanks to a brigade of entrepreneurial career baristas, the march toward change in consumption and taste is putting the city on the global bean map. At the vanguard of the movement are...
