Coffee and Baked Goods
Collected by Chris Gigley
No morning begins properly without good, strong coffee and some baked delectable to go with it. Starbucks is only a last resort.
150 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1L4, Canada
Pictured here are the Eggwitch (front) and The Brunch. Scones are the perfect combination of buttery, crunchy and soft melt in your mouth deliciousness. Located next to Barbarella's strip club and obscured by the Transitway's numerous buses, it is...
47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the...
150 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
They do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
325 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N4, Canada
If you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to...
3876 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
This bakery just opened across the street from Woodshop. It’s a godsend. It’s been rough finding good coffee out here, but they serve Blue Bottle Coffee and breakfast sandwiches on house-baked biscuits.”
375 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
A key player in the "third wave" coffee movement is Four Barrel Coffee, founded by Jeremy Tooker—who has a particular love for light roasts and the bright, acidic flavors that come with this method. Don’t let that description deter you, though;...
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
