Coconut Cravings
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
It is a staple in many countries around the world - the coconut. It comes in water, milk, and shavings and can be used to eat, drink, weave, or make fire. So many uses for such a delicious fruit!
Make sure you look inside that coconut as you may find one of the best desserts in Vietnam - Rau Câu dừa. This refreshing dessert is simply coconut jelly and custard made with agar agar. It is typically served in a coconut shell and often you see...
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
Calle Casp, 86, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Tuamotus Islands, French Polynesia
The Tuamotu archipelago – 78 coral reef atolls spread north and east of Tahiti – are just remote enough they’ve not been spoiled by excessive tourism. There are a few high-end hotels, but just a few. Instead of tourism, the local economy is still...
Chiang Mai, Thailand
The depth of things to explore in Chiang Mai were beyond what I was able to do within 6 weeks. Hardly venturing out of the 4 walls of the inner city, I road via motor bike just one hour on the outskirts to the most beautiful hidden cove where a...
160 Wenming Rd, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510000
Cantonese food is astonishingly good, and it's hard to find a bad meal in Guangzhou. But a friend recommended one dish I hadn't heard of that seems more Tiki Bar than authentic Chinese: braised chicken cooked inside of a coconut. The best spot to...
R. Barão da Torre, 485 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22411-003, Brazil
I was fortunate enough to pick Brazil as my vacation destination of 2012. I ended up not being able to take vacation until this March because work was so busy, but finally the trip materialized and I am back from abroad with wonderful tips and...
B/4, Mantri Manor, sangamwadi, 377, Lane Number 5, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Nothing combats the heat like a sip of coconut water enjoyed straight from the coconut on a hot and tiring day. It's just the right combination of sweet and refreshing. Coconut water, or nariyal pani, is available on many street corners and on...
Campamento Piñones, Carolina, Loíza, Puerto Rico
Doña Olga* is a large kiosk in Piñones, from which the smell of fritters wafts all the way to the beach. I often find myself getting a large order of bacalaitos (round cod fritters), empanadillas (turnovers), alcapurrias (dough of plantains or...
Jacmel, Haiti
We were headed up the mountain top to see beautiful Bassin Bleu, a series of crystal clear aqua-blue colored waterfalls and pools in the middle of the jungle when a man on the side of the road asked if we wanted coconut. We said yes, paid him a...
North Shore, Waialua, HI, USA
In the winter months Waimea Bay is a favorite surf destination and home to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational competition. Eddie is a legendary Hawaiian surfer and the first lifeguard of the North Shore of Oahu. Eddie Would Go, T-shirts and...
431 E Central Blvd suite c, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Move over cupcakes: Popsicles are the next big dessert craze in Orlando. After my stroll around Lake Eola, I stopped at the popsicle shop Hyppo. You won't find the popsicles of your childhood here. Hyppo's version is inspired by Mexican paletas...
The Ben Thanh market is aggressive and over priced - but one great thing about the market is the back section of food vendors! My favorite was the che vendors towards the back of the market. We stopped at a che vendor for a sweet drink and I had a...
