Coachella Bound: A Dreamy Desert Road Trip
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Tens of thousands of people trek to the desert in Indio, California, each April for the Coachella Music Festival. The trip down and back can include forays into the mountains, the deserts, and the nearby communities. Whether you're seeking folk art, fine art, or desert solitude, this region can offer you the road trip of a lifetime.
Save Place
Bombay Beach, CA 92257, USA
In the 50s, Bombay Beach on the Salton Sea in Southern California was the place to be. This resort town was booming until a great flood in the 70s washed it out and town stood still. There are still a few residents in this tiny town, but mostly...
Save Place
Mt Baldy, CA 91759, USA
Whether sunshine or snow, a day at Mt. Baldy is a thrilling adventure above the clouds. At 10,068 feet the trek to the summit along cliff-hugging trails gets your adrenaline pumping. The best route is to tackle the steep 4.5 mile climb up the Ski...
Save Place
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
Save Place
37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
The Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage—also known as Sunnylands—was hidden from the public's eye behind a pink wall for decades until it opened for tours in 2012. The main home features a unique style of midcentury modern architecture....
Save Place
101 N Museum Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
It’s a sign of the Palm Springs boom that what started as a modest local museum is now a premier destination for art and design aficionados. Today, the establishment, first opened in 1938, celebrates performing arts, modern art, and...
Save Place
Slab City, CA 92233, USA
Slab City is a commune of squatters on an old military base in the Imperial Valley of Southern California. Dusty trailers and makeshift homes cover this sandy neighborhood, complete with a stage and party venue, as seen in the movie Into the Wild,...
Save Place
Part ghost town, part snowbird retreat, the Salton Sea is a decaying paradise just west of Anza-Borrego Desert in Imperial County. Developed as a resort community in the late 1950s, the Salton Sea drew its fair share of celebrities, including The...
Save Place
Beal Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA
The technicolor mound in the middle of the barren Imperial Valley desert is a quirky manifestation of Leonard Knight’s mission to spread the message of Love after discovering Jesus at age 35 in 1967. Salvation Mountain is a three-story mural...
Save Place
Tens of thousands of people trek to the middle of the desert for the Coachella Music Festival two weekends in April. Their line ups have included iconic band reunions from the likes of Iggy and the Stooges, Pixies and Portishead and even a...
Save Place
83555 Airport Blvd #11, Thermal, CA 92274, USA
Outside of Palm Springs, off the I-10, there are the dinos made famous in Pee-Wee's Playhouse, and there are date shakes made famous by Hadley's. I have been stopping at this fruit and nut stand since I was a little kid, en route to or from my...
Save Place
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
If there’s one night to slide into a booth at this casual diner inside the hip Ace Hotel & Swim Club, make it a Monday. That’s when the place is transformed by the unmissable presence of 90-year-old ex-showgirl Shirley Claire, who...
Save Place
622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Local restaurateurs, Tara Lazar and Marco Rosetti, have the brunch business on lock down with Cheeky’s and in 2011 expanded into dinner by opening the outdoor pizzeria Birba just next door. The wood-fired pizzas are a delicious combination of...
Save Place
73950 Inn Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
Book a small bungalow, The Dandelion, at the 29 Palms Inn where the service is friendly and the stars are brighter than ever. Charlie, one of the head chefs, will guide you to all of the great sights in the area. If you are looking for a relaxed,...
Save Place
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Save Place
200 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, USA
It's impossible to come check out Anza-Borrego without a visit to the Natural History Association. Here is where you can learn everything about the plants, wildlife, and Laguna mountains surrounding the desert. If you are interested in any of the...
Save Place
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The Palm Springs Ace Hotel was once a Howard Johnson and the accompanying King's Highway Diner was once a Denny's. The Ace experience was everything we hoped for and more. Our room, complete with a private patio and fireplace, felt like a scene...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
- 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
- 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High