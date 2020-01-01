Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Close to home

Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Treasures found -- and sought -- within striking distance of Oakland, CA.
Save Place

Ma-Tsu Temple

30 Beckett St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Often, when I feel overly strapped to my desk, hankering for a trip to another land, I stroll into San Francisco's Chinatown. Once I'm off the main drags and into the residential neighborhoods or the commercial streets chockablock with shops...
More Details >
Save Place

Mama's Royal Cafe

4012 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Mama's has been a breakfast institution for decades, and this neighborhood joint—with old wooden booths ornamented with original (non-functioning) individual juke boxes, and vintage posters, embroidered apron, and customers' napkin art on...
More Details >
Save Place

Rockridge Market Hall

5655 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
Oliveto, Oakland's best fine-dining Italian restaurant, is the corner anchor of an upscale shopping compound that includes artisan coffee, a bakery, fish and produce markets, butcher, pasta-cheese-charcuterie shop, wine merchant, and flower stand....
More Details >
Save Place

Ferry Building

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
More Details >
Save Place

Marin Headlands State Park

I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
More Details >
Save Place

The Walt Disney Family Museum

104 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
This museum does so much more than tell you about Walt Disney's life—it reminds you of the struggles that all creatives face throughout their careers. The experience is unexpected, interactive, and current for kids and adults alike. The view onto...
More Details >
Save Place

Tosca Cafe

242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Salty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA

There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...

More Details >
Save Place

Alcatraz Island

San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Alcatraz—the very name conjures dark images of impregnable prisons, infamous criminals, and daring escape attempts.But the island is not all murder and mayhem. “The Rock,” set a few kilometers offshore in the San Francisco Bay, is designated a...
More Details >
Save Place

Golden Gate Park

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
Golden Gate Park was formed out of an expanse of sand dunes to the west of the city in the nineteenth century—a history that is still discernible in the rolling topography of much of the park’s more than 1,000 acres. Over 13 million...
More Details >
Save Place

City Lights Bookstore

4519, 261 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

In an age when many independent bookstores have surrendered to the advance of chain stores and Amazon, City Lights is a true survivor. Since it was founded by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1956, it has served as a gathering place for San Francisco...

More Details >
Save Place

Caffe Trieste

601 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Caffe Trieste, in the heart of North Beach just off Columbus, is an authentic San Francisco experience where little has changed since Kerouac's day. The North Beach location, which opened in 1956, is a great place to sit down, enjoy a coffee, and...
More Details >
Save Place

16th Avenue Tiled Steps

16th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
The 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project in the Inner Sunset is a reflection of the city’s creative spirit. Artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher led the initiative to cover a stairway in mosaics inspired by the Santa Teresa Steps in Rio de Janeiro....
More Details >
Save Place

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Outerlands is an Outer Sunset institution. The small restaurant near Ocean Beach serves local, organic cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Covered floor-to-ceiling in warm, rough-hewn wood, the interior invites lingering over an artisan cocktail or...
More Details >
Save Place

Cotogna

490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Cotogna is dangerously close to the AFAR Media offices. This rustic sister restaurant to Quince opened last year, and the roomy bar is a cozy place to sit mid-day with a double espresso served neat in a Heath Ceramics cup. The pastas are all...
More Details >
Save Place

Jackson Place Cafe

633 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Look for the "Jackson Place Cafe" sign on the Sansome Street sidewalk between Jackson and Pacific. Turn down into the breezeway toward Battery Street and find this secluded, New Orleans-like courtyard. When the summer fog hasn't rolled in, the sun...
More Details >
Save Place

Bar Agricole

355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
More Details >
Save Place

Local Cafe

Local Cafe opened last year, offering a fresh brunch option on a sleepy stretch of Piedmont Avenue. Oakland-based Starter Bakery provides the pastries, which come served with fruity INNA jams. There is a nice, simple selection of egg dishes and...
More Details >
Save Place

West Marin, SF Bay Area

Inverness, CA, USA
Explore the natural beauty of West Marin, with plenty of small towns to explore. At Point Reyes Station, stop at the CowGirl Creamery to grab a picnic lunch while exploring the small shops, or head to Point Reyes National Seashore. Later stop in...
More Details >
Save Place

Art Murmur

475 25th St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
On the first Friday evening of every month, Art Murmur takes over the streets and galleries of downtown Oakland, from Old Oakland to Uptown. The epicenter is 25th Street, between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway, where this bubble man, viewed from...
More Details >
Save Place

St. Francis Yacht Club

99 Yacht Rd, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
The wind in the San Francisco marina, in the St. Francis Yacht Club parking lot, was ferocious on this January day. If you look closely, I swear this gull was gripping the concrete wall for dear life. The upside of the wind was a crystal-clear...
More Details >
Save Place

Oakland

Glen Highlands, Oakland, CA, USA
We kept the box. Too bad we don't have any of the wine.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World