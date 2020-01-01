City Stays to Suit Your Mood

Sometimes what you want in a hotel is old-school service and a classic look. Other times, you crave of-the-moment cool, a place where all the scene you need is just a stroll from your room. Either way, we’ve got you covered in five cities around the globe. Later this year, watch for Hilton's neighborhood-inspired Canopy hotels and the community-focused Tommie hotels, a spinoff of Commune Hotels & Resorts.