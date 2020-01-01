City Stays to Suit Your Mood
Collected by Afar Magazine
List View
Map View
Sometimes what you want in a hotel is old-school service and a classic look. Other times, you crave of-the-moment cool, a place where all the scene you need is just a stroll from your room. Either way, we’ve got you covered in five cities around the globe. Later this year, watch for Hilton's neighborhood-inspired Canopy hotels and the community-focused Tommie hotels, a spinoff of Commune Hotels & Resorts.
Save Place
Sardar Patel Marg, C Scheme, Shivaji Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
If this hotel looks like it’s fit for a king, that’s because it is: Housed in one of the region’s oldest palaces, the boutique property is owned by Jaipur’s royal family and is one of the most romantic places to stay in the...
Save Place
Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti، 40000, Morocco
Commissioned in 2006 by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Royal Mansour is like a medina within the city’s Medina. Fifty-three private riads, each three stories high, feel like mini-palaces, with open-air courtyards and on-call butlers....
Save Place
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Freehand Miami bills itself as “a hostel for a new generation of travelers.” Indeed, a visit here confirms that it’s very far from the stereotypical dingy hostel. In fact, were it not for the shared rooms, the Freehand would likely fall into the “...
Save Place
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
Save Place
Campo Santa Maria del Giglio, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Built in 1525 as the family home of Doge Andrea Gritti, this antique-stocked palazzo has rooms with mosaic floors, hand-painted furniture, and panoramic views of the Grand Canal. Murano glass chandeliers and sconces light up the hotel that Ernest...
Save Place
Cno. C. Egusquiza y Paso del Barranco, 20400 Punta del Este, Uruguay
Brazilian hotelier Rogerio Fasano took a gamble when he built Fasano Punta del Este 12 miles inland from Uruguay’s popular beaches. When guests enter the gates to the 1,200-acre property, they see cattle and horses grazing on expanses of...
Save Place
330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property...
Save Place
Schottenring 24, 1010 Wien, Austria
Originally constructed in 1873 as a hotel for the World Exhibition trade fair, this grand building never actually opened its doors to guests. It was instead used as a police station and then a government building. A restoration project led by two...
Save Place
Center Blvd. 5, 2300 København, Denmark
Architecture and physics nerds must stop by the Bella Sky Comwell Hotel in Copenhagen's Ørestad neighborhood. The largest hotel in Scandinavia, its dizzying towers lean at a dramatic 15 degrees in each direction (11 degrees more than the Leaning...
Save Place
71480 Le Miroir, France
This chic five-bedroom lodge offers a fresh take on the classic Savoie region ski chalet. Wool throws woven at a local mill and French sofas and armchairs complement the large stone fireplace and other rustic details. Customize your adventure—...
Save Place
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
Save Place
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Save Place
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
Save Place
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19