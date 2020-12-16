Cities We Love: Los Angeles
Collected by Afar Magazine
These cafés, yoga studios, and health-nut-friendly retreats in Los Angeles are perfect for recharging your batteries.
300 Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
For luxury accommodations near some of the buzziest parts of L.A., book a room at the chic Four Seasons L.A. at Beverly Hills (ask for one with an eastern view so you can see the gorgeous skyline at sunset). Schedule a wellness treatment at the...
267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
You can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and...
512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded...
6300 Hetzler Rd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
The Baldwin Hills Overlook affords some of the most unusual views in Los Angeles. From 511 feet high, not only can you see the entire L.A. basin with the downtown skyline, Hollywood sign, Santa Monica Mountains, and Pacific Ocean, but you get the...
