Cities We Love: Florence
Collected by Afar Magazine
Florence has always been catnip to lovers of art and fashion. These days you’ll find the most action on these riverside streets at the foot of Ponte Vecchio.
Lungarno degli Acciaiuoli, 4, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
This boutique stay from the Ferragamo family-owned Lungarno Collection of hotels and charter yachts opened in May 2014. It brings highly personalized service and 34 pied-a-terre-like suites designed in glam 1950s style to the north end of Ponte...
Chiasso dei del Bene, 6, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
This women's fashion shop, tucked away on a quiet street just behind Portrait Firenze, is where contemporary finds by smaller local designers sit beside vintage clothing and accessories by the big-branded likes of Prada, Gucci and Marni.
Piazzetta dei Del Bene, 7/A, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Next door to the fantastic women’s boutique Marie Antoinette, this bright and welcoming spot is a mixed-use space for fresh juices, teas, made-to-order locavore tramezzini (crust-less, three-layer sandwiches), and cocktails. Enjoy all of the...
Vicolo dell'Oro, 6r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
This sky-high rooftop bar (a rarity around the area) can be found at the Lungarno’s Hotel Continentale. It received a redo in 2013, preserving its classic cocktails and views of the Arno River, church domes and steeples, and adding new...
Lungarno Corsini, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Not far from Florence’s Ferragamo and Gucci headquarters, this new indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant along the Arno has become a go-to spot for the city’s most fashionable, especially during aperitivo—the Italian post-work happy hour.
Borgo Santissimi Apostoli, 40r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Alternating shows by artists emerging and established, this seven-year-old contemporary art space represents a roster of talents both Italian and international. It hosts frequent performances, openings and events in its verdant courtyard so check...
