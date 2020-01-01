Cities We Love: Austin
Collected by Afar Magazine
If you go to Austin and only see the main drag on Congress you’re missing the best part of town. The real party is over on the booming East Side.
500 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
A honky-tonk with a city crowd, the White Horse is the only place we know where Texans do-si-do in cowboy boots, skinny jeans, and Obama tees to old Conway Twitty and Johnny Cash songs. On Saturdays, instructors give classes on how to do the...
1618 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Paul Qui is unofficial Austin culinary royalty, and his aptly named food truck, East Side King, is parked in the Liberty Bar’s backyard. Qui’s signature is high-minded comfort food—beef tongue buns and beet fries—that goes perfectly with a canned...
1600 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
For a more fancy dinner that is less than a minute’s walk from some of the best nightlife in Austin, book a table at chef Paul Qui’s namesake Qui. Bring an adventurous and full appetite for the Asian-influenced menu. The James Beard winner uses...
1808 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
You could wait for your friend with the cute little house to invite you over for a cocktail party—or go to East Austin’s Weather Up, a craft cocktail bar that is in an actual house (complete with a homey porch). While it feels small town, the...
4710 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Nestled deep down on E. Fifth Street and surrounded by trees and fresh air; it's a French Bistro with a fun crowd. The Aperitifs will take you back to Paris' Streets...maybe make you a bit nostalgic for the sexiness and romanticism of that...
500 San Marcos St #105, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Imagine this: A full espresso bar, 39 craft beers on tap, breakfast, sandwiches, bar snacks, and charcuterie, all in one place. It's kind of divine. If you prefer to sip good coffee slowly, savoring every bit of the dark brew, you are in the right...
1609 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
