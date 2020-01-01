Circle the Globe: Where to Work and Play

Where are you going?
In today's digital world, it's now possible to spend a year circling the globe while working remotely. Sure not every employer or job allows for this, but for those that do, spending a year traveling around the world while still paying the bills is an amazing life experience. Doing it with your best friend is even cooler. In this trip plan we've focused on destinations offering cultural and natural diversity, plus cell and Wi-Fi for work and play, and pulled out a must-see from each.
Save Place

Elephant Mountain

Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
More Details >
The Bund

The Bund

Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
More Details >
Ko Phi Phi Don

Ko Phi Phi Don

Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
This is where they shot the movie "The Beach." Gorgeous white sand beach and turquoise water, exactly as advertised. I read "The Beach" while I traveled around Thailand, which I would recommend to anyone who likes travel narratives and dreams of...
More Details >
Save Place

Vivanta by Taj - Bekal

Thachangad, Kerala, India
It’s easy to unplug at this 71-room resort set on 26 acres, steps from a river and the secluded Kappil Beach. Hotel villas were built from native materials to mimic kettuvallam, Kerala’s iconic houseboats. Many have private courtyards with plunge...
More Details >
Lion's Head

Lion’s Head

Lion's Head, Signal Hill, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
The hike up Lion’s Head affords incredible views. Since the trail winds around the mountain, you’ll have the unique opportunity to see every side of Cape Town from above. When you start, the ever-stunning Table Mountain will be just to...
More Details >
Save Place

Prague in Photos

V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Beautiful, kooky old houses like this dotted throughout the city centre really helped Prague live up to my expectations of a fairytale city. Prague was a fascinating contrast of old and new, so it both lived up to my expectations and surprised me
More Details >
Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich

Mühlebach, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Locals are fanatic about the lake. They boast the water is clean enough to drink; boating is a favorite pastime, whether it’s on a sailboat, paddleboat, yacht or public boat from the ZSG network (included in the cost of a daily tram card); and...
More Details >
Save Place

Passeig de Gràcia

Passeig de Gràcia, Barcelona, Spain
One of Barcelona's most exclusive streets, Passeig de Gràcia is home to modernista masterpieces like La Pedrera and Casa Batlló as well as the massive luxury storefronts of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mandarina Duck, and Adolfo...
More Details >
Save Place

Christ the Redeemer

Parque Nacional da Tijuca - Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil
Behold the largest Art Deco statue in the world! The Cristo Redentor is one of the best monuments I’ve seen mostly because of it’s dramatic location with exceptional 360 degree views of Rio. It sits on top of the Corcovado mountain....
More Details >
Havana

Havana

Havana, Cuba
Stroll the streets of Old Havana and you cannot help but be blown away by the abundance of American cars from the 1950's (Hollywood filmmakers would give their right hands for this kind of 'stopped in time' backlot!). A sort of symbol of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Humane Society of Grand Bahama

Coral Rd, Freeport, The Bahamas
Smart, sweet and loyal. That's a potcake dog in a nutshell. The name given to the stray street dogs hailing from The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, potcakes got their unique moniker from locals who fed the leftovers "caked" onto the bottom of...
More Details >
Save Place

Granville Island Public Market

Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
This former industrial site is a one-stop shopping spot for last-minute souvenirs. Weave in and out of the countless alleys and stalls; among the art galleries, toy shops, crafts stores, farmers market and waterfront restaurants, you’re...
More Details >

