Circle the Globe: Where to Work and Play

In today's digital world, it's now possible to spend a year circling the globe while working remotely. Sure not every employer or job allows for this, but for those that do, spending a year traveling around the world while still paying the bills is an amazing life experience. Doing it with your best friend is even cooler. In this trip plan we've focused on destinations offering cultural and natural diversity, plus cell and Wi-Fi for work and play, and pulled out a must-see from each.