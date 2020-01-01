Christmas 2015
Collected by Naomi
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
245 Victoria St, Singapore 188032
If you wander in and out of the alleys near Victoria Street you'll see a lot of whimsical paintings on formerly bare walls. Haji Lane has always had its share of Instagram-worthy murals but the trend seems to be spreading throughout the...
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
30 Seng Poh Rd, Singapore 168898
Many of the buildings in Tiong Bahru, a neighborhood near Chinatown, were built in the 1930s when the Singapore government undertook one of its first housing development projects. The two-story Tiong Bahru Market, which was completed in 2006 but...
1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585
There are many ways to get to Sentosa, Singapore's playground island to the south. You can take a cable car, a monorail, a taxi or, if you fancy a stroll, walk 10 minutes across the bridge from outside Vivocity Mall at HarbourFront MRT. In the...
E Coast Park Service Rd, Singapore 449876
East Coast Park is a wonderful stretch of seafront greenery containing plenty of trails where runners, walkers, cyclists, and in-line skaters can frolic in nature. There are shops where you can rent bikes and Rollerblades (just follow signs in the...
Koon Seng Rd, Singapore
When snacking and shopping in the East Coast neighborhood of Joo Chiat, veer off the main street to see some iconic Peranakan architecture. The wealthy Peranakan merchants had a penchant for flamboyant design, as demonstrated by the “Painted...
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Lantern, the rooftop bar at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, is situated next to the hotel's 25 meter infinity pool but that's where the similarities to any other pool bar I've been to end. This is a glamorous—but still comfortable—space where cocktails...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
288 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058840
In itself, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is one of the most visually stunning pieces of architecture in all of Singapore. But it was the surrounding grounds that really drew me in. Chinatown is certainly a bustling section of Singapore, but the...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
2 Jurong Hill, Singapore 628925
The world-class Singapore Zoological Gardens are famous for being open, natural, and perfectly in tune with their lush jungle setting. Stroll between enclosures or take the tram to see thousands of species from all over the world. The Night...
#01, 1 Kadayanallur St, 04 Maxwell Food Centre, Singapore 069184
Devout foodies flock to the hawker stands in Singapore, one of the world's cleanest cities. Check out the tasty Hainanese Chicken Rice at the famous Maxwell Food Centre; you'll want to find the Tian Tian stall. Explore the other stands and...
1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
Opened at the mouth of the Singapore River in 1928 to celebrate 100 years since Singapore's British founding, the Fullerton Hotel was, at the time, the largest and most expensive building in the Lion City. It served as the General Post Office,...
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Part of the waterfront development that includes sister property Fullerton Hotel and dining hub One Fullerton, the Fullerton Bay Hotel opened in 2010 on the picturesque Marina Bay waterfront. Unlike its sister hotel, Fullerton Bay’s...
