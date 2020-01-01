Chocolate Lovers Spots
Collected by Joy Fleming
Koestraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Chocolate seems to be a Belgian obsession and many areas of the country have their own specialties and unique approaches to this popular sweet. Ghent is no different and I found a wide variety of chocolates from the traditional to the modern. My...
87 Yerba Buena Ln, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
In downtown San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center, there is a Swiss chocolate "shoppe" that does chocolate pairings with luxury tea. It is a must try!
111 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
OK, OK - we all know by now that Brooklyn is ground zero for New York's artisanal food movement. But a chocolate factory in the middle of so-hip-it-hurts Williamsburg is still a pretty cool prospect. Created by real-life brothers Rick and Michael...
Kärntner Ring 17, 1010 Wien, Austria
When it’s December, cold and raw in Vienna, and you’ve been wandering the streets (perhaps a bit lost in search of say, Hotel Sacher), and you pass by Café Schwarzenberg for the second time—it’s a sign that you should go in and take the chill off....
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
780 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 2R5, Canada
If you want to indulge on decadent desserts, this is definitely your place. From the cotton candy macarons to my favourite, the salted caramel tart, the desserts here are simply divine. This is also the perfect place to get a gift for the foodie:...
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Genting Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia
You're sitting at an outdoor cafe with your friends, enjoying the cool highland air. The waiter serves mouth-watering cakes and pastries. Then he places in front of you a little tray with a glass of hot milk and a ceramic tumbler containing two...
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
For a great shopping experience, provided that you have a wallet full of Euros, is the Sablon area of Brussels. Other than the art galleries and cafes and restaurants, you can catch the brocante, or flea market, in the square. The photo is of a...
N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
Okay, I haven't had chocolate from all over the world yet, but this is the absolutely best chocolate I've ever tasted. Chuao is owned by two Venezuelan brothers and they only use Venezuelan cacao beans. Anyone who loves chocolate knows that the...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Via Spadari, 9, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
634 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P8, Canada
Located in Old Quebec City, Érico is part chocolate museum and part retail store. The museum part is small but interesting. Displays educate visitors on how cocoa is harvested, fermented, roasted, ground, and turned into chocolate. There are also...
Tanque Verde Place, 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd # 191, Tucson, AZ 85715, USA
Far from his native Bologna, gelato master Nazario Melchiondo crafts tastes that have found a ready home in the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. Always fresh, it's made on site, and the flavors change seasonally. One decadent way to enjoy the...
Vienna, Austria
Appelmansstraat 5, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Rumour has it that there are over 10,000 chocolate shops in Belgium, and that it would take a full 6 months to tour all of them. To this I say: challenge accepted. (Remind me to pack my stretchy pants) Eating chocolate is undoubtedly one of the...
R. do Crucifixo 112, 1100-062 Lisboa, Portugal
A travel for me is not completed unless I find the best place to get chocolate, dark chocolate. I have this habit of looking for a good cup of coffee and the best chocolate in town. I found Xocoa while strolling one of the main streets in Baixa (I...
Centro Direzionale Isola E7, 80143 Napoli NA, Italy
As someone who is always looking for a chocolate stores while traveling to different places, I was thrilled to find Gay Odin. I’ve been eating good chocolates in different places in the world but Gay Odin is by far, the BEST chocolate I’ve ever...
1819 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Look for the Orange “E” between 18th and 19th on McGee Street for a divine chocolate experience. Christopher Elbow’s bold flavors don’t overpower the chocolate, but each different piece is a new experience. Linger on the painted artistry before...
1923 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020, USA
Since 1993, Chocolada Bakery & Cafe has produced quality cakes and desserts for local residents of South Florida. The candy store, bakery, and coffeehouse serves top quality deserts, pastries, and coffee drinks. For lunch or dinner, try some of...
36 Rue Laffitte, 75009 Paris, France
I've tried many chocolates and candies in Paris—some stellar and unforgettable—but the only confiseur and chocolatier that makes me smile when I think about it is Fouquet. Aside from the impressive selection of candied fruits, dragées, and...
1445 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
You want some fabulous chocolate on the central coast of California- then head to Mama Ganache in San Louis Obispo for some of the most amazing chocolate you will ever taste. Actually, order the Aztec chocolate shake and just try to keep from...
27 Rue Jean Jaurès, 87000 Limoges, France
It was Easter, so naturally the window was full of fish. The chocolate "Poisson d'Avril" is a special delicacy for April Fools' Day in France, but to be honest these creations were so beautiful I couldn't have borne to eat one. We saw a few...
52 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Located in the heart of Harvard Square, {additional location in Boston proper} this inviting cafe is guaranteed to take the chill off winter. The mulled cider is wonderful, but drinking chocolate, especially the dark variety, is a rich, decadent...
1801 L St #60, Sacramento, CA 95811, USA
I hear about Ginger Elizabeth all the time—a friend's favorite new flavor of macaron or the chocolate gift box received as a birthday gift. When I finally made it here, I was impressed by the beautiful interior, friendly staff, large selection of...
Stockholm, Sweden
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Every year, a chocolate festival is held in Stockholm. Lovers of chocolate come out in droves (I dare say, thousands) to sample handmade truffles, pralines, all sorts of chocolate-y goodness, as well as to dip treats...
Cazenave, 40290 Misson, France
