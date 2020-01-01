Chocolate Fix
Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
16 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Even after six years in Paris, I still find myself overwhelmed by the heaps of flaky pastries and dainty, multi-layer desserts that line bakery windows. These local joints on each block reel in passersby with the potent scent of butter and...
N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
Tanque Verde Place, 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd # 191, Tucson, AZ 85715, USA
Far from his native Bologna, gelato master Nazario Melchiondo crafts tastes that have found a ready home in the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. Always fresh, it's made on site, and the flavors change seasonally. One decadent way to enjoy the...
10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156, USA
While I went to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their annual Chocolate Festival, I took time to walk around and found a little spot I'd previously overlooked. With a nearby bench, I took in a few moments to enjoy the sound of the water...
111 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
OK, OK - we all know by now that Brooklyn is ground zero for New York's artisanal food movement. But a chocolate factory in the middle of so-hip-it-hurts Williamsburg is still a pretty cool prospect. Created by real-life brothers Rick and Michael...
