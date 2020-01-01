Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chocolate Fix

Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place

Chocolatería San Ginés

Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Founded in 1894 and set in the center of Madrid, not far from Puerta del Sol, San Ginés is a local favorite and a don’t-miss stop during any visit to the capital. No excuses; it never closes. Pasadizo de San Ginés 5, Madrid, 34/91-365- 6546 This...
More Details >
Save Place

Ottolenghi

287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
More Details >
Save Place

Bubó Bar Restaurant

Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Pouchkine

16 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Even after six years in Paris, I still find myself overwhelmed by the heaps of flaky pastries and dainty, multi-layer desserts that line bakery windows. These local joints on each block reel in passersby with the potent scent of butter and...
More Details >
Save Place

N Fillmore St

N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
More Details >
Save Place

Lamill Coffee Boutique

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
More Details >
Save Place

Soma Chocolatemaker

32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
More Details >
Save Place

Frost A Gelato Shop

Tanque Verde Place, 7301 E Tanque Verde Rd # 191, Tucson, AZ 85715, USA
Far from his native Bologna, gelato master Nazario Melchiondo crafts tastes that have found a ready home in the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. Always fresh, it's made on site, and the flavors change seasonally. One decadent way to enjoy the...
More Details >
Save Place

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156, USA
While I went to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their annual Chocolate Festival, I took time to walk around and found a little spot I'd previously overlooked. With a nearby bench, I took in a few moments to enjoy the sound of the water...
More Details >
Save Place

Mast Brothers Chocolate

111 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
OK, OK - we all know by now that Brooklyn is ground zero for New York's artisanal food movement. But a chocolate factory in the middle of so-hip-it-hurts Williamsburg is still a pretty cool prospect. Created by real-life brothers Rick and Michael...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World