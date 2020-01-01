chiraq
Collected by Will
201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. ~ Marcel Proust. For my inaugural highlight on AFAR, I am starting with my wife's favorite quote, and a local sight in Chicago. Sometimes people feel they...
220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The interior architecture of Chicago’s MCA building is worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase pictured above, and the East and West facing glass walls have unparalleled views over Lake Michigan...
Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago’s Magnificent Mile runs along Michigan Avenue between the Gold Coast and the Loop. There are 460 retail stores, from high-end designers like Gucci, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton to local boutiques and trendsetting fashion stores. In between...
Lower, 430 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Billy Goat Tavern achieved international fame in the 1970’s with a Saturday Night Live skit that mocked the order process and the lack of options. No Pepsi… Coke! No Fries… Chips! The tavern’s been open since 1934 on the lower level of Michigan...
29 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Uno’s claims to have invented the deep dish pizza, which means a different thing in Chicago than it does the rest of the nation. Chicago deep dish pizza, or “stuffed” pizza, has a tall crust edge that allows for 1-2 inches worth of ingredients and...
1300 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
It’s difficult to design a museum suitable for both kids and adults, but Adler makes it look easy. Children will love the area known as Planet Explorers, where they can play astronaut with space rovers and rocket-launch simulators, peer...
1 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
If you're visiting Chicago in the winter, be sure to make your way to one of the city's many ice rinks. For outdoor skating with a view, head to the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millenium Park. The ice skating rink is sandwiched between Cloud...
50 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Alexander Calder is most famous for his giant mobiles but he builds stabiles too. Calder built this 53ft high stabile out of painted steel and placed it in a plaza surrounded by buildings designed by famous Chicago architect, Mies van der Rohe....
10 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Famed Russian-Jewish artist Marc Chagall created fantastical works using a variety of media. His masterpiece, The Four Seasons, is a four-sided, 70-foot-long mosaic that he created in the 1970s at his studio in France. He used thousands of...
Chicago, IL 60604, USA
Miro calls this sculpture Moon, Sun, and One Star. Get it? No? Well, you aren’t alone. I always get the feeling Miro is laughing a little while people look at his work and try desperately to delve into the deeper meaning. I mean, she has a fork on...
50 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602, USA
The second most famous public sculpture in Chicago is 50ft high, made of steel and no one knows what it means. It’s doesn’t even have a proper name so it’s just known as “The Picasso.” Pablo Picasso gifted this untitled sculpture to the city of...
