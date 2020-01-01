china/ tawian/korea
Collected by Sara Kaplan
Tai Kang Lu, DaPuQiao, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
A cultural experience as much as a culinary one, be sure you pop into one of Shanghai's many "wet markets" for a true flavor of the city. Vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, grains, rice, fish, every variety of tofu you can imagine....these vendors...
Dapuqiao, Huangpu, China
Luili is an ancient Chinese word for 'glass art'. Showcasing over 250 glass pieces from the Warring States through the Qing Dynasty, history is present in this collection of crystal. But this isn't just about an old art form, contemporary glass...
Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
Wujiang Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Tucked behind the bustle of Nanjing Rd. (W), Wujiang Lu has always been a food street. While it used to be famous for its steaming pots, sidewalk grills, and stinky-tofu vendors, it has been revamped to a pedestrian walk-through packed with both...
2 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
How a complex of German-built factories became one of East Asia’s hottest art destinations is also the story of modern China. When construction on a number of electronics factories began in Dashanzi in 1956, the area was farmland. Joint...
186 Wangfujing, Wang Fu Jing, Dongcheng Qu, China
Wangfujing is first and foremost a tourist market. It's bold, brash, and unapologetic—and for that, it has my respect. Wangfujing is comfortable in its own skin, even when that skin is crawling with scorpions. I'll always have a special place in...
Wuzhizhou, Haitang, Sanya, China
This island is a must-visit. There are many sights to check out, including: the Goddess Matsu Temple, the Lover's Bridge, Sunrise Rock, the Gold Turtle Stretching toward the Sea, Lover's Island, and the Life Well. Sunrise Rock in particular is an...
The city of Chengdu in Sichuan province is designed for slow strolls and tea sipping. Pick one of the lovely green spaces, maybe Baihuatan or Renmin Park, and sooner or later you'll come across a scattering of wicker chairs. Plop down in one of...
Haitang, Sanya, Hainan, China
Fish spas are a fun experience, especially taking someone who has never been. Shenzhou First Hot Springs Resort has a nice fish spa, but also has a beer pool and a milk pool. Actually, it has dozens of different hot springs, including traditional...
Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China, 572000
In recent years, Sanya's native bird population has become dangerously threatened, especially the Hainan Egret. Thanks to the work at this reserve, more than a thousand egrets call this place home. Though there is very little English, this is a...
Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China
Have you ever wanted to travel in a submarine? How about walking underwater like Jacques Cousteau? Then a visit to Yalong Bay Undersea World is a must. You can ride an Australian "semi-submersible vessel." It goes as deep as 1.7 meters, and you...
Tufu Bay, Sanya, China
A few locals have started offering horseback rides on the beach. This outing was by Tufu Bay, but you can spot horseback riders on most of the public beaches around Sanya. The horses are small Chinese work horses, not the tall stallions you might...
Sanyawan Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
The first botanical garden open to tourists in China, Xinglong has a long and storied history. The 400,000-square-meter space features more than 1,200 tropical plants, and walking the entire garden in one day is impossible. For someone like me who...
Jiyang, Sanya, China
The Luobi Cave is a karst cave, meaning it's made of soluble rocks and has a lot of sinkholes and imposing stalactites. It's impressive, with the entrance almost 40 feet high and the apex inside about 60 feet high. This is truly a natural...
Yangshuo, Guilin, Guangxi, China
Yangshuo's countryside is unreal. Just an hour and a half down the Li River from Guilin, Yangshuo is much more scenic and laid back. We actually stayed outside of Yangshuo in a farmhouse, and biked a beautiful 20 minute ride into town. The scenery...
Jiuzhaigou, Aba, Sichuan, China, 623400
Jiuzhaigou Valley (or Jiuzhaigou National Park) is located in Sichuan, China. It is one of the World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This is the longest hiking experience I've ever had - it took me two days to finish every part of the park! However, I...
