China
21 Dongsi 12th Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Having donkey meat for lunch might sound as appealing as the scorpion kebabs for sale in Dong'anmen market but there are some important differences. First of all, the scorpions are for tourists. Second, and more importantly, Wang's donkey burgers...
Beiyuanmen Snacks Street, Lianhu District, Xi'an, China
You can't visit Xi'an without having a dumpling feast. Defachang is considered one of the best dumpling houses in the region. Call ahead to request the 18-course dumpling banquet so you can sample the many varieties. One of my favorites is this...
Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
