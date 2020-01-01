China
Collected by Joanne Moy
Building 1 No 11 Sanlitun Road Chaoyang, Sanlitun Road, 东城区北京市 China, 100027
The posh Chinese restaurant inside the trendy Sanlitun hotel the Opposite House has a pretty broad menu. There are spicy Sichuan standards, like mapo doufu (cubes of white tofu suspended in chili oil, served here with minced beef) and skewers of...
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
Wangfujing St, WangFuJing, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100738
Don't expect to find any Beijing residents on Wangfujing Snack Street, home of spiders, scorpions, starfish and pretty much anything else that can be skewered and cooked. This is firm tourist territory, a place for visitors to test their mettle...
Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China runs more than 21,000 kilometers (over 13,000 miles), not as one continuous wall but rather as fortified wall sections. Some of the sections date back more than 2,500 years, though only 8.2 percent of the existing wall is...
4 Jingshan Front St, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100009
Beijing's number one tourist attraction is a massive former imperial palace known as the Forbidden City. Between 1416 and 1911, it was home to 24 Ming and Qing dynasty emperors and their families and staff. In 1912, after the abdication of...
12 Yonghegong St, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100007
To understand China, it's imperative to understand the important role religion and philosophy play in the culture. Buddhism is one such influence, and this gorgeous temple tells a bit of that story. Yonghegong is in the northern part of Beijing...
Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city. You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km...
199 Huangpu Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200080
The Hyatt has it in spades when it comes to top views of the city, but while most flock to the Hyatts hidden in the JinMao Tower and World Financial Center (or the “Bottle Opener” as it is affectionally known), it’s the Hyatt on the Bund that...
60 Fuzhou Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, China, 200002
For the perfect way to cap off a day in Shanghai, step into the House of Blues and Jazz. An intimate jazz bar with a dining room tucked off to the side, the entertainment is soulful and the drinks are just right. The cozy space makes it feel more...
Lin Jiang Da Sha （ Zhong Shan Nan Lu ）, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
While there are a number of ways to cross the Huangpu River, the most scenic is—without a doubt—by ferry. Part of Shanghai’s incredible public transportation system, a couple yuan will get you from one bank of the river to the other, with a view...
Fang Bang Xi Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
If you’ve never experienced the art of throwing noodles, then you’re in for a treat. This shot was taken at popular hotpot chain where ordering noodles means both dinner and a show. The art of twisting and tossing a lump of dough into a strand of...
516 Fuxing Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Fuxing Park has quite the history. It was a Ming Dynasty private garden until the French took it over in 1909. Then came the Japanese occupation of Shanghaiduring World War II untilthe early 1950s,after whichthe park again became Chinese. Today,...
Nanchang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
One block south of the glitz and glamor of Huaihai Road, the boutiques on Nanchang are the perfect antidote for the over saturation of foreign labels and runway glamor. The storefronts that dot this tree-lined road in the Former French Concession...
399 Lujiabang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Shanghai tailors are the best in the world, says fashion designer Christy Holzer, whose label, Dowry Designs, was inspired by the city. She suggests visiting the South Bund fabric market to order custom garments. DRESS: STALL 308 “A fun...
88 Shi Ji Da Dao, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
One of my highest recommendations for drinks is the Grand Hyatt Shanghai. The Grand Hyatt occupies the top 36 floors of the 88-story Jin Mao Tower in the Jetsons-looking Pudong district, so at sunset (or anytime) you have a stunning view (with no...
Most of the ogle-worthy spots in Shanghai are on the Bund, but perched on the south bank, the view from Char offers a slightly different perspective, letting you take in both sides of the river with ease and marvel at the amount of traffic on the...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Dongsi 10th Alley, 东四十条甲22号南新仓商务大厦1-2层
You can’t leave Beijing without having Peking duck at Da Dong. I eat the crisp skin first, dipped in sugar. Then I pile the skin, meat, leek, cucumber, and sweet, fermented sauce onto pancakes. I finish by drinking the broth from the carcass. —...
1 E Chang'an Ave, Wang Fu Jing, Dongcheng Qu, China
Dining at Made in China at the Grand Hyatt is expensive, but the staff creates an excellent experience. Open kitchens allow you to catch a glimpse of the Peking ducks roasting in ovens over fruitwood-fueled fires. I always order the dumplings. —...
