Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

China

Collected by Amber Luiz
List View
Map View
Save Place

UnTour Shanghai

China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city. You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km...
More Details >
Save Place

Shanghai Beyond

119 Jinghua Rd, Qingpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201702
If you want an expertly guided, unique tour of the city, look no further than Shanghai and Beyond. Led by American Tracy Lesh, you'll get an off-the-beaten path, cultural immersion on her outings. Recommended Tour: Taoism, Tea and Traditional...
More Details >
Save Place

Hongkou

Hongkou, Shanghai, China
Whether you're looking for a little exercise, an off-the-bus-route-path tour or just a chance to get an up-close-and-personal Shanghai experience, head out with Wheely Bike Tours. They offer six unique tours (ranging from 3-5 hours) including: -...
More Details >
Save Place

Cook In Shanghai

268 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
For the ultimate Chinese culinary experience take a cooking class at Cook In Shanghai. A typical lesson is a 4-hour market-to-plate experience: beginning with a trip to pick out fresh ingredients, followed by prep/cooking, then finished off with...
More Details >
Save Place

Yuyuan Garden

218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Yu Garden is a must-go place in Shanghai, especially you like architecture. It is such a peaceful place to go, even in the rain... This dragon rooftop is inside the Yu (Jade) Garden in Shanghai. The dragon looks toward to the sky, and about to fly...
More Details >
Save Place

Jing'an Temple

Jing'an Temple, Jing'an District, Shanghai, China
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
More Details >
Save Place

Nanjing Road

Whatever your tastes, we bet you won’t head home empty-handed from Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping promenades. Stores along the tree-lined, pedestrian-only section stock everything from state-of-the-art electronics to...
More Details >
Save Place

The Bund

Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
More Details >
Save Place

Di Shui Dong Restaurant

5 Dongping Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Rustic charm and good home-style cooking are what come to mind when you eat at Di Shui Dong. The Hunan eatery is always packed, a testament to how good their grub really is. If you're unfamiliar with Hunan cuisine, it's the spicy cousin of...
More Details >
Save Place

Jade Buddha Temple

170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060

The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha...

More Details >
Save Place

Apsara Spa

457号-1 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Whether you need some rejuvenation after that long flight or you simply crave a little respite for tired feet, Apsara Spa has you covered. One of my favorite retreats in town, the staff here will have your muscles melting and your cares far from...
More Details >
Save Place

Century Avenue

Pudong, Shanghai, China
On Century Avenue in Pudong near the Shanghai World Financial Center (currently the tallest building in China), kite vendors fly and sell kites. The kites soar to the height of the super high skyscrapers. There's a Chinese saying, "Those who fly a...
More Details >
Save Place

Noodle Bar

3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World