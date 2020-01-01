China
Collected by Amber Luiz
China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city. You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km...
119 Jinghua Rd, Qingpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201702
If you want an expertly guided, unique tour of the city, look no further than Shanghai and Beyond. Led by American Tracy Lesh, you'll get an off-the-beaten path, cultural immersion on her outings. Recommended Tour: Taoism, Tea and Traditional...
Hongkou, Shanghai, China
Whether you're looking for a little exercise, an off-the-bus-route-path tour or just a chance to get an up-close-and-personal Shanghai experience, head out with Wheely Bike Tours. They offer six unique tours (ranging from 3-5 hours) including: -...
268 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
For the ultimate Chinese culinary experience take a cooking class at Cook In Shanghai. A typical lesson is a 4-hour market-to-plate experience: beginning with a trip to pick out fresh ingredients, followed by prep/cooking, then finished off with...
218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Jing'an Temple, Jing'an District, Shanghai, China
Whatever your tastes, we bet you won’t head home empty-handed from Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping promenades. Stores along the tree-lined, pedestrian-only section stock everything from state-of-the-art electronics to...
Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
5 Dongping Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Rustic charm and good home-style cooking are what come to mind when you eat at Di Shui Dong. The Hunan eatery is always packed, a testament to how good their grub really is. If you're unfamiliar with Hunan cuisine, it's the spicy cousin of...
170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060
The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha...
457号-1 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Whether you need some rejuvenation after that long flight or you simply crave a little respite for tired feet, Apsara Spa has you covered. One of my favorite retreats in town, the staff here will have your muscles melting and your cares far from...
Pudong, Shanghai, China
On Century Avenue in Pudong near the Shanghai World Financial Center (currently the tallest building in China), kite vendors fly and sell kites. The kites soar to the height of the super high skyscrapers. There's a Chinese saying, "Those who fly a...
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
