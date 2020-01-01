Where are you going?
China 2015

Collected by Lindsey Wilkerson
Martha Sherpa

Prince Edward, Hong Kong

Hong Kong cuisine matriarch Martha Sherpa instructs both culinary professionals and aspiring visitors how to prepare dim sum staples like traditional pork steamed buns and dumplings filled with homemade egg custard. Intimate classes of no more...

Hong Kong Cultural Centre

L5, Auditoria Building, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Housing several performance halls and many exhibition spaces, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre is the place to go to see some of the best local and international performing artists. Monthly rosters include shows from the Hong Kong Philharmonic and...
Central-Mid Levels Escalator

Jubilee St, Central, Hong Kong
Traveling up and down the Central-Mid Levels Escalator is a quick, efficient way to get around while at the same time immersing yourself in the urban jungle of Hong Kong. Stretching for over 800m and rising about 135m, the world's longest outdoor...
Laobanzhang

Zhusigang 2nd Rd, DongShanKou, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Laobanzhang is an old Chinese restaurant opened by a veteran, and the waitstaff are usually attired in camouflage pants. Military themes aside, the signature dish is Guan Tang Bao Zi (Steamed Bun with Hot Gravy) and Chinese millet congee (a...
Pearl River Night Cruise (Zhongda Wharf)

Binjiang E Rd, BinJiang Lu, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of my favorite things about Guangzhou is the electric night skyline. Along the banks of the Pearl River, the newest of the city's several impressive downtown districts glitters with hundreds of thousands of LED lights in multiple colors....
Dream Bar

Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Part of the Zhujiang Brewery's "Party Pier" development, the Dream Bar is in a prime location on the second floor, overlooking the river. Domed white structures (that are the brainchild of an architect-turned-bartender owner) and patio furniture...
Zizaitang Tea House (自在堂)

China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 新港东路畔江花园外街1号
Tiny tea shops are scattered throughout the city, and all offer free tastings for potential buyers, but for an elegant tea-drinking experience, the Zizaitang Tea House can't be beat. It's a peaceful teahouse with traditional Chinese furniture and...
Xiaozhou Village

Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
A centuries-old village, islanded by the various river streams and tributaries of the Pearl River that crisscross the region, Xiaozhou Village today is a magnet for arts and culture in Guangzhou. New shops, cafes, stone streets, and historic...
GD Greenway

Keyun Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of the best reasons to visit Guangzhou is to get a taste of the incredible pace of growth and development happening in China today. The city's development has surrounded and swallowed and layered itself on top of dozens of villages and towns...
Quanji Orchard and Restaurant

China, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 琶洲街新港东路石基村黄埔古港 邮政编码: 510330
It's hard to imagine a fresher farm-to-table experience, and here it is within the confines of one of the world's largest cities. Just outside the Huangpu Village, on-farm restaurants offer fresh-made meals, served up at tables inside their...
Spring Village

Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Located in Xiaozhou Village, behind a hundred-year old huge tree, this little shops sells original works by local artists, including hand-drawn postcards and maps and crafts. Nearly everything in the shop is "one of a kind," and prices are very...
Baihua Clothing

Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Another find within the picturesque Xiaozhou Village, this clothing and accessories shop is tucked into at an old village house. Many of the items for sale are traditional to China’s minority group; you'll find clothes, wallets, shoes, jewelry,...
Huangpu Fishing Village

Panshi St, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Guangzhou's torrential growth has poured the city beyond its former borders, creating "islands" out of old villages that once lay far outside the city limits. Huangpu Village (or Huang Pu Cun) is one of the most unchanged in Guangzhou. Huangpu is...
Fangsuo Commune

389 Tianhe Rd, TianHe ZhongXin, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510620
Inside the ultra-swank Taikoo Hui mall, the Fangsuo Commune is a modern take on the bookstore experience. Part cozy library, part book shop, part boutique, the 2,000-square-meter shop also hosts popular artists, writers and other public figures...
Panxi Restaurant

151 Longjin W Rd, ZhongShan QiBa Lu, Liwan Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510000
Ask anyone in China, and they'll tell you that Guangzhou is considered the home of dim sum. If you love dim sum like I do, you'll be eager to take your appetite on this cultural journey. Many of Guangzhou's dim sum restaurants have been in...
Longfeng Qungua Shop

Jiangnan N Ave, ChangDi Lu GouWu XiuXian Jie, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510240
Guangzhou is home to numerous streets where all the vendors focus on a particular type of good or industry, and locals know Jiangnan Avenue North as the “wedding street.” The area is full of shops and malls that sell wedding gowns, accessories and...
The Clock

Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of the first nights I went out in Guangzhou, I met up with some friends at The Clock, a spot along the bar-dense Party Pier. The crowd was a lot like our table: Chinese white-collar workers, local Chinese students, European and American...
Luohu Commercial City

After browsing strings of pearls of every shape, size, and color, I picked the ones I liked and the shopkeeper here made them into a necklace for me. I got to pick the clasp and knotting style, too. This is shop No. 29 on the third floor in the...
