China 2015

151 Longjin W Rd, ZhongShan QiBa Lu, Liwan Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510000

Ask anyone in China, and they'll tell you that Guangzhou is considered the home of dim sum. If you love dim sum like I do, you'll be eager to take your appetite on this cultural journey. Many of Guangzhou's dim sum restaurants have been in...