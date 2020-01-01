China 2015
Collected by Lindsey Wilkerson
List View
Map View
Save Place
Prince Edward, Hong Kong
Hong Kong cuisine matriarch Martha Sherpa instructs both culinary professionals and aspiring visitors how to prepare dim sum staples like traditional pork steamed buns and dumplings filled with homemade egg custard. Intimate classes of no more...
Save Place
L5, Auditoria Building, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Save Place
Jubilee St, Central, Hong Kong
Traveling up and down the Central-Mid Levels Escalator is a quick, efficient way to get around while at the same time immersing yourself in the urban jungle of Hong Kong. Stretching for over 800m and rising about 135m, the world's longest outdoor...
Save Place
Zhusigang 2nd Rd, DongShanKou, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Laobanzhang is an old Chinese restaurant opened by a veteran, and the waitstaff are usually attired in camouflage pants. Military themes aside, the signature dish is Guan Tang Bao Zi (Steamed Bun with Hot Gravy) and Chinese millet congee (a...
Save Place
Binjiang E Rd, BinJiang Lu, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of my favorite things about Guangzhou is the electric night skyline. Along the banks of the Pearl River, the newest of the city's several impressive downtown districts glitters with hundreds of thousands of LED lights in multiple colors....
Save Place
Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Part of the Zhujiang Brewery's "Party Pier" development, the Dream Bar is in a prime location on the second floor, overlooking the river. Domed white structures (that are the brainchild of an architect-turned-bartender owner) and patio furniture...
Save Place
China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 新港东路畔江花园外街1号
Tiny tea shops are scattered throughout the city, and all offer free tastings for potential buyers, but for an elegant tea-drinking experience, the Zizaitang Tea House can't be beat. It's a peaceful teahouse with traditional Chinese furniture and...
Save Place
Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
A centuries-old village, islanded by the various river streams and tributaries of the Pearl River that crisscross the region, Xiaozhou Village today is a magnet for arts and culture in Guangzhou. New shops, cafes, stone streets, and historic...
Save Place
Keyun Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of the best reasons to visit Guangzhou is to get a taste of the incredible pace of growth and development happening in China today. The city's development has surrounded and swallowed and layered itself on top of dozens of villages and towns...
Save Place
China, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 琶洲街新港东路石基村黄埔古港 邮政编码: 510330
It's hard to imagine a fresher farm-to-table experience, and here it is within the confines of one of the world's largest cities. Just outside the Huangpu Village, on-farm restaurants offer fresh-made meals, served up at tables inside their...
Save Place
Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Located in Xiaozhou Village, behind a hundred-year old huge tree, this little shops sells original works by local artists, including hand-drawn postcards and maps and crafts. Nearly everything in the shop is "one of a kind," and prices are very...
Save Place
Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Another find within the picturesque Xiaozhou Village, this clothing and accessories shop is tucked into at an old village house. Many of the items for sale are traditional to China’s minority group; you'll find clothes, wallets, shoes, jewelry,...
Save Place
Panshi St, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Guangzhou's torrential growth has poured the city beyond its former borders, creating "islands" out of old villages that once lay far outside the city limits. Huangpu Village (or Huang Pu Cun) is one of the most unchanged in Guangzhou. Huangpu is...
Save Place
389 Tianhe Rd, TianHe ZhongXin, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510620
Inside the ultra-swank Taikoo Hui mall, the Fangsuo Commune is a modern take on the bookstore experience. Part cozy library, part book shop, part boutique, the 2,000-square-meter shop also hosts popular artists, writers and other public figures...
Save Place
151 Longjin W Rd, ZhongShan QiBa Lu, Liwan Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510000
Ask anyone in China, and they'll tell you that Guangzhou is considered the home of dim sum. If you love dim sum like I do, you'll be eager to take your appetite on this cultural journey. Many of Guangzhou's dim sum restaurants have been in...
Save Place
Jiangnan N Ave, ChangDi Lu GouWu XiuXian Jie, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510240
Guangzhou is home to numerous streets where all the vendors focus on a particular type of good or industry, and locals know Jiangnan Avenue North as the “wedding street.” The area is full of shops and malls that sell wedding gowns, accessories and...
Save Place
Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
One of the first nights I went out in Guangzhou, I met up with some friends at The Clock, a spot along the bar-dense Party Pier. The crowd was a lot like our table: Chinese white-collar workers, local Chinese students, European and American...
Save Place
After browsing strings of pearls of every shape, size, and color, I picked the ones I liked and the shopkeeper here made them into a necklace for me. I got to pick the clasp and knotting style, too. This is shop No. 29 on the third floor in the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever