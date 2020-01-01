China
Collected by Brett Holmes
Yangshuo, Guilin, Guangxi, China
Yangshuo's countryside is unreal. Just an hour and a half down the Li River from Guilin, Yangshuo is much more scenic and laid back. We actually stayed outside of Yangshuo in a farmhouse, and biked a beautiful 20 minute ride into town. The scenery...
West Lake, Xihu, Hangzhou, China
I took a weekend trip to Hangzhou, a city of one million an hour outside of Shanghai. The city surrounds West Lake, and the Chinese believe it to be the perfect fusion of people and nature. At the hotel I was staying at, my friend and I got...
Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China runs more than 21,000 kilometers (over 13,000 miles), not as one continuous wall but rather as fortified wall sections. Some of the sections date back more than 2,500 years, though only 8.2 percent of the existing wall is...
56 Shaoxing Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai's arts and crafts enclave, Tianzifang, is a labyrinth of narrow lanes bursting with diminutive shops, restaurants, and bars. Most of the shops here are located insideshikumen, stone gatehouses dating to the early 1930s. Gear up for your...
Liuhekou Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Row after row of booths are sprawled across this small part of Shanghai, just south of People's Square. Here, you can find pretty much anything you want, from tiny Mao statues, to old leather suitcases stacked 10 feet tall. Each vendor will be on...
218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
Yunnan, China
This picture was captured during a visit in a growing region of Yunnan Province. As much as parts of China are high tech, such as cities like Shanghai, some of the scenes like this one show how alot of the people still live in rural areas.
Anhui, China
Hongcun is an preserved traditional village in the Anhui province of China. It's a generally unvisited world heritage site, except by Chinese art schools students who paint the architecture during their field trips.
My friend and I had spent the better part of a day climbing Qingcheng Shan, a UNESCO World Heritage mountain that was a cradle for Taoism. The mountain is host to dozens of temples and monasteries, and we started our trek in drizzly weather only...
Climbing 9 hours up stairs in the scenic Emei Shan are brings you past wild monkey preserves and many temples. One of the holiest mountains in Buddhism and by the time you reach the top dragging yourself on a bamboo walking stick you will come to...
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
2 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
How a complex of German-built factories became one of East Asia’s hottest art destinations is also the story of modern China. When construction on a number of electronics factories began in Dashanzi in 1956, the area was farmland. Joint...
Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
12 Yonghegong St, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100007
To understand China, it's imperative to understand the important role religion and philosophy play in the culture. Buddhism is one such influence, and this gorgeous temple tells a bit of that story. Yonghegong is in the northern part of Beijing...
Changchi Rd, Changping Qu, China
The Ming Tombs are 31 miles northwest of Beijing. The cemetery covers an area of 40 sq. kilometers with 13 Ming emperors buried here. This is a popular UNESCO attraction in China and easily combined with visiting Badaling Great Wall for a day trip...
Most big cities in China, of sufficient age and with sufficient mind to preserve the old, have a bell tower and a drum tower. Usually, these are in the town square or somewhere nearby. In Beijing, they are located on the city's famous center line...
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
