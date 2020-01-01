Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

China

Collected by Brett Holmes
List View
Map View
Save Place

Yangshuo

Yangshuo, Guilin, Guangxi, China
Yangshuo's countryside is unreal. Just an hour and a half down the Li River from Guilin, Yangshuo is much more scenic and laid back. We actually stayed outside of Yangshuo in a farmhouse, and biked a beautiful 20 minute ride into town. The scenery...
More Details >
Save Place

West Lake

West Lake, Xihu, Hangzhou, China
I took a weekend trip to Hangzhou, a city of one million an hour outside of Shanghai. The city surrounds West Lake, and the Chinese believe it to be the perfect fusion of people and nature. At the hotel I was staying at, my friend and I got...
More Details >
Save Place

The Bund

Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
More Details >
Save Place

Great Wall of China

Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China runs more than 21,000 kilometers (over 13,000 miles), not as one continuous wall but rather as fortified wall sections. Some of the sections date back more than 2,500 years, though only 8.2 percent of the existing wall is...
More Details >
Save Place

Tianzifang

56 Shaoxing Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai's arts and crafts enclave, Tianzifang, is a labyrinth of narrow lanes bursting with diminutive shops, restaurants, and bars. Most of the shops here are located insideshikumen, stone gatehouses dating to the early 1930s. Gear up for your...
More Details >
Save Place

Dongtai Road Antique Market

Liuhekou Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Row after row of booths are sprawled across this small part of Shanghai, just south of People's Square. Here, you can find pretty much anything you want, from tiny Mao statues, to old leather suitcases stacked 10 feet tall. Each vendor will be on...
More Details >
Save Place

Yuyuan Garden

218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Yu Garden is a must-go place in Shanghai, especially you like architecture. It is such a peaceful place to go, even in the rain... This dragon rooftop is inside the Yu (Jade) Garden in Shanghai. The dragon looks toward to the sky, and about to fly...
More Details >
Save Place

Aroom

Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Yunnan

Yunnan, China
This picture was captured during a visit in a growing region of Yunnan Province. As much as parts of China are high tech, such as cities like Shanghai, some of the scenes like this one show how alot of the people still live in rural areas.
More Details >
Save Place

Anhuisheng

Anhui, China
Hongcun is an preserved traditional village in the Anhui province of China. It's a generally unvisited world heritage site, except by Chinese art schools students who paint the architecture during their field trips.
More Details >
Save Place

Qingcheng Shan

My friend and I had spent the better part of a day climbing Qingcheng Shan, a UNESCO World Heritage mountain that was a cradle for Taoism. The mountain is host to dozens of temples and monasteries, and we started our trek in drizzly weather only...
More Details >
Save Place

Mount Emei Scenic Area

Climbing 9 hours up stairs in the scenic Emei Shan are brings you past wild monkey preserves and many temples. One of the holiest mountains in Buddhism and by the time you reach the top dragging yourself on a bamboo walking stick you will come to...
More Details >
Save Place

Noodle Bar

3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
More Details >
Save Place

Beijing 798 Art Zone

2 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
How a complex of German-built factories became one of East Asia’s hottest art destinations is also the story of modern China. When construction on a number of electronics factories began in Dashanzi in 1956, the area was farmland. Joint...
More Details >
Save Place

Zhujiajiao

Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
More Details >
Save Place

Lama Temple

12 Yonghegong St, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100007
To understand China, it's imperative to understand the important role religion and philosophy play in the culture. Buddhism is one such influence, and this gorgeous temple tells a bit of that story. Yonghegong is in the northern part of Beijing...
More Details >
Save Place

Ming Tombs

Changchi Rd, Changping Qu, China
The Ming Tombs are 31 miles northwest of Beijing. The cemetery covers an area of 40 sq. kilometers with 13 Ming emperors buried here. This is a popular UNESCO attraction in China and easily combined with visiting Badaling Great Wall for a day trip...
More Details >
Save Place

Drum and Bell Towers

Most big cities in China, of sufficient age and with sufficient mind to preserve the old, have a bell tower and a drum tower. Usually, these are in the town square or somewhere nearby. In Beijing, they are located on the city's famous center line...
More Details >
Save Place

Temple of Heaven

1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World