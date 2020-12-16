China
Collected by Emily Long
Going Here in November. Want to see it all.
St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
People flock to Macau to gamble. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's a shame when time at the roulette wheel takes away from exploring what is otherwise a brilliant little colonial-era treasure. Macau's old cobbled streets are brimming with...
St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
On the quiet side of Leal Senado (Senado Square), Wander off to the left, (St Paul's Ruins is to the right uphill) and you'll find this hole in the wall local noodle house, right next to a Mahjong stall where the local old folks get together for a...
Macao荷蘭園二馬路19號R/C
The younger generation of Macanese entrepreneurs have been creating a new café coffee culture in the country. Run by a lovely local Keith - the only European certified barrister in Macau, he shares his passion for coffee, changing the menu...
Zhangjiabao Shangquan, Weiyang District, Xi'an, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
We spent a great day with our German and Israeli friends biking the old city wall in Xi'an I had never biked on top of an old city wall before. The bikes were a little bit old and used, but it was a ton of fun! I definitely enjoyed it more than...
Lintong, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Visiting the famous Terracotta Army was on my bucket list, and I was lucky enough to see it recently. As I entered the first pit, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Right in front of me was the section holding the life-size terracotta warriors all...
161 Qianjin Rd, JiangNan DaDao, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510220
Chinese porcelain is globally recognized, and Guangzhou is home to some of the most colorful enamel styles (described locally as Cantonese colorful pottery). While picking up some rare, original pieces may break the bank, you can make and decorate...
Tai Po, Hong Kong
Roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10...
