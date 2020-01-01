Chille
Collected by Clarissa machado
List View
Map View
Save Place
Ernesto Pinto Lagarrigue 364, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
One of the capital's most popular bars (which becomes a nightclub in the wee hours), Bar Constitución feels like the inside of a factory warehouse. The walls are graffitied, and it's got a refreshing mix of people from Santiago hipsters to foreign...
Save Place
Cerro Santa Lucia is a lovely park on a hill in the middle of the city. This Cerro is far smaller and more manageable to walk up than Cerro San Cristoba, and the vistas are of closer urban rooftops. The park itself offers multiple layers of...
Save Place
José Miguel de La Barra 650, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Art can offer direct access to a country’s past—and to its essence—and Chile’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes is a powerful example. The oldest art museum in South America, its neo-classical/baroque architecture makes it one of the most compelling...
Save Place
San Pablo, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you’re aiming to see what last night’s catch looked like before it became your supper, head to Santiago’s Mercado Central, where every edible sea creature is up for sale. As boisterous as a stock market, the seafood exchange...
Save Place
Atop towering Cerro San Cristóbal, there are two municipal pools where many families go to cool off during the summer: Tupahue and Antilén. Conveniently, these all have fabulous views of the city below. However, they do come with a price tag of...
Save Place
Parque Metropolitano de Calle - Dominica, Recoleta, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
Save Place
Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
Save Place
José Manuel Infante 1208, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Die Ecke is a contemporary art gallery born in 2005 by the architect Paul Birke who converted a former "almacen" (provisions store), into the current gallery on the corner of José Manuel Infante. In fact, the name means "corner" in German and the...
Save Place
Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
Save Place
Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210, Pirque, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As an avid wine lover, I make it a point to visit various wine regions around the world. When I came across a place like Concha y Toro, and their sprawling caves of wine, I couldn't help but feel that I had stumbled upon a little slice of heaven....
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever