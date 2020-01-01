Chilean Daydreaming
Located on the shores of Lake General Carrera and close to one of the world's most beautiful places, the Marble Caves and El Catedral (http://www.afar.com/highlights/visit-one-of-the-earths-most-beautiful-places-the-marble-caves-in-chile...
Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located. The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors...
Klenner 349, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
Located in Chile's Los Lagos Region, an area filled with lakes and volcanoes, and situated right atop Lake Llanquihue, Hotel Patagonico is a beautiful haven of warmth and comfort tucked in an area known for its adventure sports and activities....
Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Drive 60 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost continental city of the Americas, to the remote and seemingly untouched spot where the kayaks will be put in to the Strait of Magellan. With Kayak Agua...
Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Chile is a unique country, in that most places are beautifully situated right in between the ocean and the mountains. The city of Punta Arenas is bordered on one side by the Strait of Magellan, and the other by the Andes. Located in the heart of...
Agua Fresca, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold...
I think this is the most mysterious place I have ever been. It is just crazy that no one truly knows who built these or why. Having been to Peru, I could definitely see the Inca influence on the base under the Moai. But I have also been to...
Easter Island is a strange, remote, and magical place. After a full day of wandering around this tiny island, we were fortunate enough to witness an absolutely breathtaking sunset over the Pacific. The "beach" here is made up of pitch black...
Bahía Dorita s/n, Cisnes, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
Reachable only by boat, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa has incredible views of virgin forest, mountains, and water. The Aysén region is one of the least accessible, less touristy areas of Chile, and it’s really worth going the extra mile. The hotel was...
Puerto Montt, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Nomads of the Seas is a state-of-the-art Expedition Cruise, based out of the bay of Puerto Montt in the Los Lagos Region of Chile. Chosen by Forbes Magazine in 2010 as one of the best Fly Fishing operations in the world, Nomads of the Seas is a...
Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour...
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
