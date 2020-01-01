Chilean Adventure
Collected by Amanda Hansen
List View
Map View
Save Place
Puerto Natales, Natales, Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Puerto Natales is a rambling town of 20,000 residents, founded in 1911 by Scottish and German immigrants who came to export lamb’s meat and wool to Europe. Today, thousands of international travelers come through the town’s tidy streets en route...
Save Place
Carlos Bories 430, Puerto Natales, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Natales first microbrewery was started by California native Chad Horton and two friends who shared two loves: rock climbing and craft beer. They came to climb in the park and fell in love. With the pure water, he saw the opportunity to make a high...
Save Place
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Save Place
Agua Fresca, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold...
Save Place
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. One of the most stunning places in Torres del Paine National Park is Lago Grey, where you can view pieces of the giant Grey Glacier that have broken off and populated the lake. On sunny days, you can hear...
Save Place
Cerro Guido, Torres de Paine, Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
In the early months of summer, a clan of gauchos travels to each estancia in Torres del Paine to sheer the sheep. These gauchos don't mess around; this is a job they have been born and raised to do. And boy, do they work quickly. First, they round...
Save Place
A full day of driving and exploration in a 4x4 from San Pedro de Atacama in the Altiplano near the border with Bolivia and Argentina are the highland lagoons of Miscanti and Miñiques, at an altitude of 13,860 feet. The scenery here is...
Save Place
Guatin, San Pedro de Atacama, Región de Antofagasta, Chile
The confluence of two rivers takes place in Guatín where one hails from the warm thermal springs of Puritama, and the other is the Purifica River, whose waters are from the Andes Mountains. This unique mix of warm thermal spring water and cold...
Save Place
About 45 minutes from San Pedro de Atacama in a very remote area known as Yerbas Buenas, that few visitors reach, you see perfectly preserved prehistoric petroglyphs, carved by the Atacameno people. Dating back over 10,000 years, we saw depictions...
Save Place
Isla Negra, El Quisco, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Nobel prize–winning poet Pablo Neruda built one of his three houses in the tiny village of Isla Negra on the rocky coast north of the port of San Antonio in 1939. During his life, the house grew somewhat organically as he decorated with his whims...
Save Place
Parque Metropolitano de Calle - Dominica, Recoleta, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
Save Place
Maipo, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Argentina
Discover the Andes is an established tour company that's been guiding visitors to explore Mendoza’s nearby peaks for the past 25 years. Their bilingual guides cultivate great relationships with their clients and cheer them on as they climb to new...
Save Place
Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour...
Save Place
Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210, Pirque, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As an avid wine lover, I make it a point to visit various wine regions around the world. When I came across a place like Concha y Toro, and their sprawling caves of wine, I couldn't help but feel that I had stumbled upon a little slice of heaven....
Save Place
Avenida Vitacura 5250 of. 304, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While sitting at dinner one night in Santiago with my brother, it occurred to us that we should try to ski and snowboard the Andes while we were there for a few days. A quick ask at our hostel, and we were set up for the ultimate day trip,...
Save Place
Pirque, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Concha y Toro winery, located in Pirque, in the Maipo Valley, 45 minutes outside of Santiago, has steadily been making wine since it was originally established back in 1883. Upon arriving, visitors are taken on a fantastic tour of the grounds....
Save Place
Rancagua, O'Higgins Region, Chile
The birthplace of the Chilean rodeo was in the Central Valley, the heartland of Chile. The participants are "huasos," Chilean cowboys who dress for the rodeos with elegant ponchos or chamantos, carved wooden stir-ups, silver spurs, and...
Save Place
Santa Cruz, O'Higgins Region, Chile
Save Place
Sewell, Machalí, O'Higgins Region, Chile
About 40 miles east of the provincial city of Rancagua up in the Andes is El Teniente, the largest underground copper mine in the world. The now abandoned mining town of Sewell, located high in the mountains, was built in the early 20th century...
Save Place
Frutillar, Los Lagos Region, Chile
This little village fuels many a Chilean's vision of the south—Germanic towns nestled among sapphire-hued lakes—and is often synonymous with summer vacation. Frutillar, just north of Puerto Varas, seems to be straight from Bavaria with its...
Save Place
Puerto Varas, Los Lagos, Chile
Puerto Montt is known as the gateway to Chile’s Lake District and Patagonia but many travelers prefer to explore, eat and shop in nearby Puerto Varas, on Lake Llanquihue, the second-largest lake in the country. You can see the peaks of...
Save Place
Puerto Octay, Los Lagos Region, Chile
About 20 miles north of Frutillar with stunning vistas of Lake Llanquihue and the Osorno volcano, the road passes along handsome German farmhouses dating back over a century with rolling meadowland. Puerto Octay is an attractive little town on the...
Save Place
Castro, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Nestled among the verdant hills and sea, Castro, the capital town of Chiloé, is a quiet, rustic community. Within Chile, it is known for its colorful architecture of "palafitos," homes built on stilts along the border of the Lemuy Channel and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever