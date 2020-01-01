Chile
Collected by Kathy Reddy
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pedro Sarmiento de Gamboa 01855, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Located in the very southern part of Chile, before the country becomes an archipelago that has been cut over millions of years by shifting glaciers, you'll find Punta Arenas, a vibrant city of color and culture. The town sits right on the Strait...
Save Place
Punta Arenas, Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Isla Magdalena, one of the islands in the Strait of Magellan, is home to Los Pingüinos Natural Monument, a nature reserve named for its primary resident, the Magellanic penguin. There are more than 100,000 of them here, and while they're the star...
Save Place
Puerto Montt, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Located on the waterfront of the port city of Puerto Montt, the southernmost point of the Lake District and jumping-off point to the Chiloe archipelago and Carrertera Austral, this busy wharf and market never seems to rest. From the interior bay...
Save Place
Only two kilometers from Puerto Montt, Angelmó is famous for its craft and fish markets and relaxed waterfront ambiance. At the handicraft market, you can find a variety of items made from alerce trees as well as Mapuche crafts created from...
Save Place
This not-for-profit foundation features crafts from artisans all over Chile. About 2,000 artisans partner with this project including many indigenous Mapuche groups, famous for weaving horsehair into delicate rings, pins and other decorative...
Save Place
Cerro Alegre, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
One of the delights of Valparaíso is exploring the colorful hillsides that ramble down towards the sea. Take the century-old funicular elevators Ascensor Concepción (Turri) or El Peral near the main plaza, constructed between 1883 and 1911. Once...
Save Place
Ricardo de Ferrari 692, Valparaíso, Chile
The poet Pablo Neruda redefined the city with hisOde to Valparaíso, calling it “the patched bow of a small courageous ship.” Today, visitors can tour his home, known as La Sebastiana. The building is now a museum with one of the city’s finest gift...
Save Place
Monte Alegre 149, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Built in the 1920s by a Croatian businessman, Palacio Astoreca underwent two years of refurbishment and restoration before opening its doors as a boutique hotel in 2012. The work was carried out to a meticulous degree, maintaining the original...
Save Place
Valparaíso, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Save Place
Cochrane 253, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Plaza Echaurren and Serrano Street are part of the historic district whose authenticity and integrity have been lauded by UNESCO. The plaza—the first ever constructed in Valparaíso—lies at the heart of the old Puerto...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever