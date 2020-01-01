Chile
Collected by Mitch
Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210, Pirque, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As an avid wine lover, I make it a point to visit various wine regions around the world. When I came across a place like Concha y Toro, and their sprawling caves of wine, I couldn't help but feel that I had stumbled upon a little slice of heaven....
Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour...
Monte Alegre 149, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Built in the 1920s by a Croatian businessman, Palacio Astoreca underwent two years of refurbishment and restoration before opening its doors as a boutique hotel in 2012. The work was carried out to a meticulous degree, maintaining the original...
352 - Templeman, Valparaíso, Valparaiso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Pasta e Vino is often credited with starting Valparaíso's gastronomic revival nearly a decade ago. It started as a tiny restaurant with a group of tables off a colorful "pasaje," or side street in the port. Word spread, it took months to get a...
Zapallar, Valparaiso Region, Chile
Located adjacent to a tiny wharf in the posh beach enclave of Zapallar, Chiringuito is about the view and simply prepared Chilean seafood with little pretense. Zapallar is a refuge for the moneyed elite of Santiago and a Pacific cove surrounded by...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
Santiago, La Pintana, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Founded in 1540, Santiago's palm-shaded "Plaza de Armas" remains the city's social hub. Any time of the day, any day of the week there's always something happening there. Surrounded by the neoclassical facades of the city's most important...
Moneda S/N, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The ornate, neoclassical government palace, headquarters for the President's offices, was originally constructed in the late 18th century as the country's mint. During the 1973 military coup, La Moneda was nearly destroyed. The ceremonious...
Antonia López de Bello 743, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Nestled in a chilly nook of Western Casablanca, Casas del Bosque has become one of the anchor wineries in the coastal region. While the operation has grown from its beginnings in 1993, the focus remains dedicated to showing the varied terroir...
Ricardo de Ferrari 692, Valparaíso, Chile
The poet Pablo Neruda redefined the city with hisOde to Valparaíso, calling it “the patched bow of a small courageous ship.” Today, visitors can tour his home, known as La Sebastiana. The building is now a museum with one of the city’s finest gift...
Zapallar, Valparaíso, Chile
Zapallar is a decidedly untouristy beach town about two hours northwest of Santiago. Unlike the larger and more well-known Viña del Mar and its suburbs, Zapallar has no major hotels, no high rises, and no busy streets. Rather, Zapallar is the...
Concón, Valparaiso Region, Chile
North of the garden resort city of Viña del Mar along the scenic coastal highway, affluent Chilean families have vacationed in Concon for generations. Casadoca is a posh boutique hotel that feels more like visiting a wealthy friend on the coast...
Santa Cruz, O'Higgins Region, Chile
San Fernando, O'Higgins Region, Chile
I don’t know whether it was the early morning fog, the rolling hills surrounding the vineyard, or the grapes themselves that made me do a double-take: Was I really in Chile’s Colchagua Valley, or was I back in California’s Sonoma Valley? With its...
Located in the hills of the western Cachapoal wine valley, on the border with Colchagua, Alexdandre Vik has placed his bets on the terroir to be the birthplace of his stellar wine, VIK. Vik is one of the most ambitious wine projects in South...
Santa Cruz, O'Higgins Region, Chile
Widely regarded as Chile's pioneer premium winery, the first to export higher quality wines from Chile nearly two decades ago, Montes is synonymous with the Colchagua Valley. Located in the heart of the micro appellation Apata where its finest...
KM 4 - Apalta Colchagua, Santa Cruz, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
Located just outside of Santa Cruz in the heart of the Colchagua Valley, Clos Apalta Residence (formerly Lapostolle Residence) is known for its premium Chilean wine. In 2005, the Marnier family opened the stunning property on a steep...
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Vibrant and modern Santiago sits at the foot of the Andes and is one of the most important capitals of Latin America. Located in the center of the country, Santiago is where most international flights land and the starting point of adventures in...
