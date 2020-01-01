Chile
Collected by Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert
San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile
A four-wheel drive vehicle can easily take you back in time in northern Chile. These perfectly preserved petroglyphs were seen at Yerbas Buenas, a 45 minute drive from San Pedro de Atacama along both paved and dirt roads. The area is cared for by...
Zapallar, Valparaíso, Chile
Zapallar is a decidedly untouristy beach town about two hours northwest of Santiago. Unlike the larger and more well-known Viña del Mar and its suburbs, Zapallar has no major hotels, no high rises, and no busy streets. Rather, Zapallar is the...
The first glimpse you take at the Valle de la Luna (translated: "Moon Valley") will make you feel like you're visiting another planet. The deep red rocks, the massive sand dunes, and the speckling of salt across the surface is like nothing else I...
Constitución 317, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Aubrey Hotel is full of surprises to be discovered. Whether a cozy, hidden seating area, meringue cake at afternoon tea, or fresh raspberry juice and mango nectar delivered by a delightfully energetic breakfast server, the Aubrey was a...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Ricardo de Ferrari 692, Valparaíso, Chile
The poet Pablo Neruda redefined the city with hisOde to Valparaíso, calling it “the patched bow of a small courageous ship.” Today, visitors can tour his home, known as La Sebastiana. The building is now a museum with one of the city’s finest gift...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
Step inside from the dusty street into this walled oasis in the town of San Pedro. With only eight unique cottages and plenty of sun-drenched terrace space, this exquisite hotel (a Relais & Chateaux property) has sofas strewn with local...
Zapallar, Valparaíso, Chile
We spent Thanksgiving in Zapallar, Chile. As an alternative to our traditional turkey, we found a mouth melting dish called jardin de mariscos a la parmesana at El Chiringuito, a local restaurant on the harbor in Zapallar. El Chiringuito gets its...
Caracoles 362, San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile
The Iglesia de San Pedro de Atacama is a beautiful, whitewashed adobe church located in the center of town. The parish dates back to the 1600s, although the current building was constructed in 1745 and is now considered a national monument. On any...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. One of the most stunning places in Torres del Paine National Park is Lago Grey, where you can view pieces of the giant Grey Glacier that have broken off and populated the lake. On sunny days, you can hear...
