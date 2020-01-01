Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chile 2015

Collected by Michelle
List View
Map View
Save Place

Viña Montes

Santa Cruz, O'Higgins Region, Chile
Widely regarded as Chile's pioneer premium winery, the first to export higher quality wines from Chile nearly two decades ago, Montes is synonymous with the Colchagua Valley. Located in the heart of the micro appellation Apata where its finest...
More Details >
Save Place

Clos Apalta Residence

KM 4 - Apalta Colchagua, Santa Cruz, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
Located just outside of Santa Cruz in the heart of the Colchagua Valley, Clos Apalta Residence (formerly Lapostolle Residence) is known for its premium Chilean wine. In 2005, the Marnier family opened the stunning property on a steep...
More Details >
Save Place

Rosario

Rosario, Rengo, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
This unassuming restaurant off the Route 5 (Panamerican Highway) South got started in 1947 and became famous among the truckers who followed the route. In 2008, the original restaurant, which has haphazardly grown, burnt to the ground and was...
More Details >
Save Place

Vina Concha y Toro

Av. Virginia Subercaseaux 210, Pirque, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As an avid wine lover, I make it a point to visit various wine regions around the world. When I came across a place like Concha y Toro, and their sprawling caves of wine, I couldn't help but feel that I had stumbled upon a little slice of heaven....
More Details >
Save Place

Pirque

Pirque, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Concha y Toro winery, located in Pirque, in the Maipo Valley, 45 minutes outside of Santiago, has steadily been making wine since it was originally established back in 1883. Upon arriving, visitors are taken on a fantastic tour of the grounds....
More Details >
Save Place

Matetic Vineyards

Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour...
More Details >
Save Place

Pasta E Vino

352 - Templeman, Valparaíso, Valparaiso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Pasta e Vino is often credited with starting Valparaíso's gastronomic revival nearly a decade ago. It started as a tiny restaurant with a group of tables off a colorful "pasaje," or side street in the port. Word spread, it took months to get a...
More Details >
Save Place

Mercado Central

San Pablo, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you’re aiming to see what last night’s catch looked like before it became your supper, head to Santiago’s Mercado Central, where every edible sea creature is up for sale. As boisterous as a stock market, the seafood exchange...
More Details >
Save Place

Liguria Bar & Restaurant

Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
More Details >
Save Place

Skiing the Andes

Avenida Vitacura 5250 of. 304, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While sitting at dinner one night in Santiago with my brother, it occurred to us that we should try to ski and snowboard the Andes while we were there for a few days. A quick ask at our hostel, and we were set up for the ultimate day trip,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

La Vega

Antonia López de Bello 743, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
In the center of Santiago, La Vega Central market dates back over 100 years with its humble origins as a few produce stalls. Today, it sprawls over several city blocks with friendly vendors hawking the freshest seasonal produce from Chile's...
More Details >
Save Place

Funicular

Parque Metropolitano de Calle - Dominica, Recoleta, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Casaluz

Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The menu here has a Spanish influence (the owners met in Barcelona), with dishes such as patatas bravas and crema catalana. The look is both chic and rustic: brick walls, leather studded sofas, and two patios for alfresco dining. This appeared in...
More Details >
Save Place

Santiago Wine Club

Rosal 386, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean wine is having a moment, with vintners discovering the myriad terroirs in the country spanning over 10 latitudes from the Pacific to the Andes--with over two dozen grape varietals. Many of the most avant-garde projects are small producers...
More Details >
Save Place

Astrid y Gastón

Antonio Bellet 201, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While some say Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant may have lost ground to Virgilio Martinez’s Central, Acurio has been instrumental in putting Lima on the map as South America’s culinary capital and has promoted its cuisine...
More Details >
Save Place

Plaza de Armas Santiago

Santiago, La Pintana, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Founded in 1540, Santiago's palm-shaded "Plaza de Armas" remains the city's social hub. Any time of the day, any day of the week there's always something happening there. Surrounded by the neoclassical facades of the city's most important...
More Details >
Save Place

Fuente del Bicentenario

Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
This beautiful fountain in Santiago is nestled in a long park in Providencia that follows the Mapocho River with views of towering San Cristóbal hill. It touts a sophisticated timing system to create a series of elegant arcs with water. At night,...
More Details >
Save Place

Taller Sofia

Av. Italia 1693, Santiago, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Italia is full of antiques and furniture dealers. Taller Sofia has a hodge podge of vintage furniture and home decor ranging from porcelain teapots to scales, wooden hutches, and other forgotten treasures. Go with patience and a good eye as...
More Details >
Save Place

Baco Vino y Bistró

Nueva de Lyon 113, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to know where Santiaguinos go to drink wine? Baco. This place got the wines-by-the-glass craze started and quite simply comes down to the following equation: amazingly well-curated wines with no restaurant mark-up. Add in wonderful, simple...
More Details >
Save Place

California Cantina

Las Urbinas 44-56, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Santiago's most popular sports bar is the place to see the big game (soccer, US football, rugby, etc.) streaming from their TVs. Beyond sports, the vibe is an international crowd that congregates many evenings on the terrace to drink beer or...
More Details >
Save Place

Parque Forestal

Parque Forestal, Maipú, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Parque Forestal is Santiago's lung and central park. Created for the first centennial celebration in 1910, the park has become an iconic area of the city with elegant residential apartment buildings along the perimeter. One of the most enjoyable...
More Details >
Save Place

Barrio Bellavista

Growing up in New York, I remember the graffiti on the street and subways, but the city's so cleaned up now that the only graffiti you might see is in the museum. But lo and behold, Santiago has its own hip, colorful neighborhood known for its...
More Details >
Save Place

Seville

Calle Muñoz y Pabón, 9, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Did you know that legend has it that Hercules founded Spain’s romantic city of Seville? A journey to this bustling city on Classic Cities & Moorish Traditions of Iberia & Morocco will open your eyes to a combination of Spanish and Moorish...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World