Collected by Anne Nguyen , AFAR Contributor
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Isla Grande de Tierra del Fuego
Southern Patagonia is one of those rare places where the views seem to extend beyond the horizon in every direction and you can be utterly at peace. If you want to do more than just be at one with nature, you can choose from trekking, bird...
Av. San Martín 1776, Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Experience astonishing scenery, magnificent panoramas, and mesmerizing beauty across Argentina! In cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, enjoy a tango lesson with professional Argentinean Tango Dancers. From El Calafate, travel to the Perito Moreno Glacier...
Bahía Dorita s/n, Cisnes, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
Reachable only by boat, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa has incredible views of virgin forest, mountains, and water. The Aysén region is one of the least accessible, less touristy areas of Chile, and it’s really worth going the extra mile. The hotel was...
